Cardoso mum on the future of key players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso acted coy when asked about the future of key players Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Peter Shalulile at the club.
The three were absent during Sundowns 4-0 thumping of Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, with speculations that they are on their way out.
Shalulile is believed to be close to joining Esperance in Tunisia, while Ribeiro Costa is also understood to be on the verge of leaving the club with offers on the table for his services.
Mudau has been locked in discussions with the Bafana Bafana defender and is reported to have left the club's pre-season training in Rustenburg.
Cardoso didn't want to go into detail about their future, saying the club will make an announcement once they have finalised everything.
“All those issues are being solved by the club and they will be public in the proper time. I will not be here, as you might understand, to start discussing what’s happening with Lucas or Mudau or Peter or Thapelo Morena, that also was not here today,” Cardoso told the media during the post match press conference.
“But obviously, for the coach, a coach always wants to have the team as complete as possible. All coaches want to receive the reinforcements for the new season as quickly as possible. So it’s not where we are, but it doesn’t mean that we are not able to cope with our responsibilities.
“I have to work on solutions rather than on problems. Otherwise, if I hang on to the problems, for sure, I will not be able to also perform myself in the proper way and give the stimulus to the boys so that we can move forward. Thapelo basically had a small injury, nothing big. But he had a small injury,”
Cardoso also refused to shed light on the future of Thembinkosi Lorch after the player returned from Wydad AC where he was on loan last season.
“Regarding Lorch, like Lucas, like Peter, like Mudau, I will not be discussing here. Lorch is the situation that is coming from the past and will also be addressed by the club at the proper time, and you will have the information and will be made to the public for sure.”
