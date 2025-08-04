Soccer

Barker highlights pros and cons of City and Spurs relegation

Coach hopes to expand fan base in the region

04 August 2025 - 11:44
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker .
Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker .
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Stellenbosch's Steve Barker explained how the relegation of Cape Town City left them as the only Premiership side in the Western Cape — coupled with Cape Town Spurs' demotion to the amateur ranks — and how this has pros and cons for them.

Stellies started their first season as the only Cape side in the Premiership by beating AmaZulu 3-2 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, booking a semifinal date with Sekhukhune United. City were relegated from the Betway Premiership after losing the play-offs, while Spurs finished 15th in the second tier to plummet to the ABC Motsepe League. 

“I am not here to speak on behalf of what happened with the other clubs ... obviously we would like to have Cape teams still being professional and playing in the PSL,” Barker said. “This [City's relegation from the Premiership] means there's on extra travel for us. I think as everyone knows, Cape teams probably have to travel the most in the league, so not having any derby is disappointing for us.

“I can only wish and hope that a team like Cape Town City bounce back immediately and let's also hope that Spurs can also get themselves back into the professional level. Sometimes you have to learn lessons from these situations and make sure that you don't become complacent.”

I can only wish and hope that a team like Cape Town City bounce back immediately and let's also hope that Spurs can also get themselves back into the professional level.
Steve Barker, Stellenbosch coach

Barker suggested he hopes the demotion of City and Spurs can also be a blessing in disguise for Stellies, viewing it as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their fan base in the region.

“At the same time it [the relegation of Cape sides] does offer us a massive opportunity to try and get more support from the greater Western Cape region. Yes we seem to be a Cape winelands team, but we're representing the Cape at large, so hopefully we can get more support,'' the coach said.

Sanele Barns's brace, coupled with Langelihle Phili's strike in extra time, is what helped Stellies down AmaZulu.

Usuthu scored via Keegan Allan and Tebogo Mashigo with the former breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, before Barns levelled matters seven minutes later. Barns put Stellies ahead in the 69th minute before Mashigo equalised four minutes later. Phili scored the winner in the 108th minute.

SowetanLIVE

Cardoso mum on the future of key players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso acted coy when asked about the future of key players Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Peter Shalulile at ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rayners brace affords Downs comfortable MTN8 win

Iqraam Rayners netted a brace to send Mamelodi Sundowns into the MTN8 semifinal following a commanding 4-0 victory over Richards Bay here on Sunday.
Sport
19 hours ago

Ouaddou welcomes selection headache at Bucs

New Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has asserted that he has the right tools to succeed at the club, lauding the club's squad depth that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...