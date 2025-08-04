Stellenbosch's Steve Barker explained how the relegation of Cape Town City left them as the only Premiership side in the Western Cape — coupled with Cape Town Spurs' demotion to the amateur ranks — and how this has pros and cons for them.
Stellies started their first season as the only Cape side in the Premiership by beating AmaZulu 3-2 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, booking a semifinal date with Sekhukhune United. City were relegated from the Betway Premiership after losing the play-offs, while Spurs finished 15th in the second tier to plummet to the ABC Motsepe League.
“I am not here to speak on behalf of what happened with the other clubs ... obviously we would like to have Cape teams still being professional and playing in the PSL,” Barker said. “This [City's relegation from the Premiership] means there's on extra travel for us. I think as everyone knows, Cape teams probably have to travel the most in the league, so not having any derby is disappointing for us.
“I can only wish and hope that a team like Cape Town City bounce back immediately and let's also hope that Spurs can also get themselves back into the professional level. Sometimes you have to learn lessons from these situations and make sure that you don't become complacent.”
Barker highlights pros and cons of City and Spurs relegation
Coach hopes to expand fan base in the region
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Barker suggested he hopes the demotion of City and Spurs can also be a blessing in disguise for Stellies, viewing it as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their fan base in the region.
“At the same time it [the relegation of Cape sides] does offer us a massive opportunity to try and get more support from the greater Western Cape region. Yes we seem to be a Cape winelands team, but we're representing the Cape at large, so hopefully we can get more support,'' the coach said.
Sanele Barns's brace, coupled with Langelihle Phili's strike in extra time, is what helped Stellies down AmaZulu.
Usuthu scored via Keegan Allan and Tebogo Mashigo with the former breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, before Barns levelled matters seven minutes later. Barns put Stellies ahead in the 69th minute before Mashigo equalised four minutes later. Phili scored the winner in the 108th minute.
