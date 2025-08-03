The Moroccan mentor also emphasised that he was selecting players on merit, also highlighting that every squad member was important, disclosing that the players who didn't make the match-day squad against Polokwane had played a friendly earlier on the day.
"We have to give a chance to people who deserve it. I don’t just give them a chance because I want to make them happy. If I give you a chance, it’s because you show me in training and I have seen that you can bring something to the team,'' the Pirates coach insisted.
"To win a game, you need 11 players. To win titles, to win competitions, you need a group. It’s the philosophy that we want to implement this season. They [the players who didn't make the squad against Rise and Shine] had a game this morning. Everybody will be important. Like I told you, I never call my players substitutes. I try to avoid that word from my mouth. They are all impact players."
Pirates next face Sekhukhune United in their first league game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Ouaddou welcomes selection headache at Bucs
Moroccan's tenure starts with convincing win in cup
Image: Grant Pitcher
New Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has asserted that he has the right tools to succeed at the club, lauding the club's squad depth that comes with a "good problem" of selection headache.
Ouaddou's era at Pirates got off to a flyer as Bucs convincingly beat Polokwane City 2-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals in a packed Orlando Stadium at the weekend. New signing Oswin Appollis ran the show, winning the man-of-the-match accolade against his former team, netting a goal and winning a penalty that was tucked away by Patrick Maswanganyi.
"Of course, we have the tools. The club has given me the possibility to succeed...I am very happy and proud about the quality of the players that I have. Of course, every weekend I am in trouble to find a starting XI, but it's a good problem for me. I am a happy coach,'' Ouaddou said after the game.
The Moroccan mentor also emphasised that he was selecting players on merit, also highlighting that every squad member was important, disclosing that the players who didn't make the match-day squad against Polokwane had played a friendly earlier on the day.
"We have to give a chance to people who deserve it. I don’t just give them a chance because I want to make them happy. If I give you a chance, it’s because you show me in training and I have seen that you can bring something to the team,'' the Pirates coach insisted.
"To win a game, you need 11 players. To win titles, to win competitions, you need a group. It’s the philosophy that we want to implement this season. They [the players who didn't make the squad against Rise and Shine] had a game this morning. Everybody will be important. Like I told you, I never call my players substitutes. I try to avoid that word from my mouth. They are all impact players."
Pirates next face Sekhukhune United in their first league game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
'Losing Appollis is like losing a family member' — Mohafe
Fourth cup to set tone for Bucs' season: Sibisi
Ouaddou demands set-piece efficiency from Bucs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos