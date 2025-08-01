Timm, Grobler key to United's Top-8 ambitions

With his side yet to win a trophy in the Premiership, Mntambo said this competition is one of their priority to win this season and they will do their utmost best to clinch it.
Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo says they are counting on their experienced players who have won titles before to help the team go all the way and win the MTN8 trophy.
In their three years participating in the top eight competition, Ba Bina Noko have failed to progress to the quarterfinal stage.
Ahead of their first round clash against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 6pm, Mntambo said players such as Miguel Timm, Bradley Grobler and Thabang Monare, who have all won this competition, will need to play a role this time.
“We have several players that have won this trophy before, our new signings Timm has won with [Orlando] Pirates, Bradley Grobler with SuperSport United,” Mntambo told the media after the MTN8 launch on Wednesday in Randburg.
“Monare [and] I as well know the feeling. I think it is the first competition of the season and there are just three games to the final. So, we hope that we can get past the first hurdle and find ourselves winning it.”
With his side yet to win a trophy in the Premiership, Mntambo said this competition is one of their priority to win this season and they will do their utmost best to clinch it.
“There's a positive energy and the coach [Eric Tinkler] asked us if we want it and we were in agreement as the players that it is something that we want for ourselves, our families and our careers,” he said.
“I think it is always important as players to win silverware and that's where we want to go. But the MTN8, being our third season in this competition, we've never actually got past the first hurdle and ours now is to make sure that we advance to the next round.
“Get more games under our belt because the semifinals are two-legged, which also gives us an advantage of having another home game for our fans in Polokwane.
“We just have to keep focus and make sure we keep doing what we have been doing.”
Mntambo added that they are fully prepared for the game tomorrow and they had a good preseason.
“I think we had a good six weeks of preseason where we were laying a foundation for the season ahead. This week, that's where we started working on tactical aspects leading up to the game against TS Galaxy on Saturday.
“Everything has been going well. We still have time to fully prepare for the game.”
