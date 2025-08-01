The Quick Interview | Majoro embraces ambassador role to ‘give back to football’

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is enjoying the ambassador's role as a way of giving back to football.
Apart from being Betway's ambassador, he is also part of the MTN8 legends responsible for campaigning for the tournament. Sowetan caught up with Majoro at the MTN8 launch in Randburg on Wednesday.
Majoro, who has a degree in radiography, has recently retired as a player.
Sowetan: We've seen a lot of you doing ambassador campaigns; how's life been after football?
Majoro: Life is all about what you make out of it. I believe there are a lot of things that you can do as an individual. Being an ambassador is a sign that you have done well for yourself and you are valued within the community and the corporate space. That is very encouraging and I think after the hard work that you have given to football, it is rewarding to get such opportunities.
Sowetan: Is your radiography degree going to feature in your life since you no longer play football?
Majoro: At this point, I'm focusing on my brand and what I can do and give back to football, which is the sport that gave me a lot. You will never know, maybe later on in life I will go back [to the radiography profession] because the degree will never perish or get rotten.
Sowetan: The MTN8 Wafa Wafa is back, what are your expectations this year?
Majoro: This is one tournament that is mostly liked by footballers and teams because after a hard work of preseason, it is an opportunity to test how far you are, in terms of your fitness and the coach's tactics. So, that makes a huge difference and it is exciting.
It is exciting to have R10m at your disposal. You worked hard the previous season, now this is an opportunity to quickly win something, especially for the December holidays because this money goes a long way for the teams and the players.
Sowetan: In 2024, Orlando Pirates won it [MTN8] for the third successive time. Do you think they can do it again this year? We also saw what Mamelodi Sundowns did in the Fifa Club World Cup. Do you think one of them will win it this year?
Majoro: A big congratulations to Pirates. They have outdone themselves, making history by winning it three consecutive times. I believe they [Pirates] will want to take it one step further by winning for the fourth time. Sundowns, having won it once since 2008, will want to win it once more. It is going to be an interesting one but I believe Pirates will want to defend their title.
Sowetan: Who's your money on this year to go all the way?
Majoro: Each legend gets assigned to a team. Like last season, I chose TS Galaxy. I don't know, maybe there is something that is brewing there between me and them. I will see if the Rockets will go all the way. I'm hoping that they will go further because I know they can score, they just have to defend.
