Polokwane City left-back Tlou Nkwe relishes the prospect of coming up against his former teammate Oswin Appollis when Rise and Shine face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Talismanic winger Appollis joined Pirates from Polokwane last month, having been one of Rise and Shine's key players for the previous two seasons. Nkwe sounded fearless, asserting he was ready to frustrate Appollis.
“It's going to be very interesting ... Oswin Appollis is a good footballer and I also regard myself as a top, top player, so it's going to be a test for both of us. For him, it's a different environment ... he has to improve, he has to be at his best and I also want to have a great game. I am ready for him and I am asking myself, 'Is he ready for me?' We shall see,” Nkwe told Sowetan during MTN8 launch in Randburg on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old left-back also sees no reason to doubt themselves against Pirates, insisting they weren't underdogs heading into this Wafa Wafa quarterfinal fixture.
“I believe we stand a chance of winning. Yes, we're playing Pirates, but we are also Polokwane City, we are a bunch of good footballers,” said Nkwe, whose campaign was blighted by injuries in the 2024/25 term, where he only played 10 league games.
“I can't say we are underdogs because this is our second season qualifying for the MTN8, consecutively, so. It's not going to be easy playing against Pirates, especially at their home. The game is going to test us. We want to win ... we can't just go there and be pushovers, but they are the ones under pressure because they signed a lot of players and those players want to prove a point, a new coach also.”
Rise and Shine are also expected to unleash their new signings such as Keagile Malepe, Mpho Mvundlela, Seketso Moremi and Keorapetse Sebone, among others, on the Sea Robbers tomorrow.
SowetanLIVE
Nkwe can't wait to face ex-teammate Appollis
Image: Philip Maeta
Polokwane City left-back Tlou Nkwe relishes the prospect of coming up against his former teammate Oswin Appollis when Rise and Shine face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Talismanic winger Appollis joined Pirates from Polokwane last month, having been one of Rise and Shine's key players for the previous two seasons. Nkwe sounded fearless, asserting he was ready to frustrate Appollis.
“It's going to be very interesting ... Oswin Appollis is a good footballer and I also regard myself as a top, top player, so it's going to be a test for both of us. For him, it's a different environment ... he has to improve, he has to be at his best and I also want to have a great game. I am ready for him and I am asking myself, 'Is he ready for me?' We shall see,” Nkwe told Sowetan during MTN8 launch in Randburg on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old left-back also sees no reason to doubt themselves against Pirates, insisting they weren't underdogs heading into this Wafa Wafa quarterfinal fixture.
“I believe we stand a chance of winning. Yes, we're playing Pirates, but we are also Polokwane City, we are a bunch of good footballers,” said Nkwe, whose campaign was blighted by injuries in the 2024/25 term, where he only played 10 league games.
“I can't say we are underdogs because this is our second season qualifying for the MTN8, consecutively, so. It's not going to be easy playing against Pirates, especially at their home. The game is going to test us. We want to win ... we can't just go there and be pushovers, but they are the ones under pressure because they signed a lot of players and those players want to prove a point, a new coach also.”
Rise and Shine are also expected to unleash their new signings such as Keagile Malepe, Mpho Mvundlela, Seketso Moremi and Keorapetse Sebone, among others, on the Sea Robbers tomorrow.
SowetanLIVE
Fourth cup to set tone for Bucs' season: Sibisi
The Quick Interview | Majoro embraces ambassador role to ‘give back to football’
Chaine, Makhaula awards trigger biggest controversy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos