Soccer

Galaxy ooze confidence despite losing key players — Letsoenyo

01 August 2025 - 11:08
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Wayde Jooste of AmaZulu FC and Kganyane Letsoenyo of TS Galaxy FC during the Carling Knockout, semi-final match.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

TS Galaxy defender Kganyane Letsoenyo is optimistic the team will cope this season after losing a few key players during the break.

The Rockets parted ways with Keagan Dolly and Dzenan Zajmovic, and sold Kamogelo Sebelebele and Lebone Seema to Orlando Pirates ahead of the new season.

Those players played an integral role in helping the Rockets finish fifth in the PSL and secure a spot in the MTN8, where they will play Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 6pm.

“We’ve lost key players, but our team is known for producing more, so I don’t think we are going to miss them that much since we have new signings who have filled up those gaps,” Letsoenyo told Sowetan after the launch of the top eight competition on Wednesday in Randburg.

With coach Adnan Beganovic in charge now, after leading the club to a fifth-place finish last term, having taken over after six games from Sead Ramovic, the left-back believes Beganovic will help them improve their position.

“He wants us to play possession football, and since he introduced it last season when he was appointed as head coach, he has been adding one or two things from what we have built,” Letsoenyo said.

He said the plan is to try to go far after they were eliminated in the first round last term, but acknowledged that Sekhukhune may pose a threat.

“They had a good previous season, and we are expecting a tough game, but we are ready for the match. Last season was our first time playing the MTN8, so this time we know what to expect and we’ve learnt from that experience."

