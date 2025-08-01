“The foundation has been laid during preseason. We have new players, a new coach... fresh ideas, also renewed energy from the players who've been with the team for the past few seasons,'' Sibisi said during the competition's launch at SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday.
Fourth cup to set tone for Bucs' season: Sibisi
New skipper thrilled after a week of highs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Newly elected Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, 29, has made it clear that they will go all out to win what would be their fourth MTN8 title on the bounce.
Pirates, who also boast a new coach in Abdeslam Ouaddou, get their 2025/26 season under way by hosting Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
“The foundation has been laid during preseason. We have new players, a new coach... fresh ideas, also renewed energy from the players who've been with the team for the past few seasons,'' Sibisi said during the competition's launch at SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday.
“I think we have added quality players in every position, so for us it is just to work hard and win the MTN8 to set the tone for the rest of the season. Winning it three times in a row, you don't forget the feeling.
“We want to do it for the fourth time because it's a feeling you don't want to lose. We want to defend what's ours... to be in the club's history books.”
“Bhodlela,” as Sibisi is affectionately nicknamed, also reacted to his appointment as Pirates skipper. He inherits the Bucs armband from Innocent Maela, who retired at the end of last season. Sibisi's two deputies are 30-year-old Tapelo Xoki and 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
“It's a great privilege and an honour for me to captain such a huge side, Pirates... such a big institution. As a young boy, I grew up supporting the club and never in my wildest dreams thought one day I would play for this club, let alone captain it,'' Sibisi said.
Bhodlela was also voted Betway Premiership Defender of the Season at the league's year-end awards held virtually on Tuesday, beating his Bafana Bafana teammates Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch.
Even so, Sibisi downplayed winning the accolade, suggesting winning with the team took precedence over individual awards for him.
“It’s been a good 24 hours for me. it’s very nice to receive such an award but, for me, I don’t pride myself on such, I’d rather win the league than get Defender of the Season award because that’s a collective [honour]," he said.
MTN8 fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (6pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
SowetanLIVE
