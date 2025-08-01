The 27-year-old credited the amount of hard work he has been doing behind the scenes for getting regular game time during the Club World Cup and hopes this will continue in the Betway Premiership.
"It has been a work behind the scenes basically, and it was just hard work that paid off. [Getting game time at Club World Cup], yes, it did surprise me a lot because [before that], I had not played for a while and going into the major tournament like that, I thought maybe it's a holiday for me," Cupido told the media.
"But at the end of the day, God works in mysterious ways. Going into this season, the tournament helped me a lot. It showed people who I am, my talent, me as a person ... as a defender, and now I feel like I have more confidence going into the season than the previous one."
Cupido also said fellow players helped him to settle down at Sundowns. "Players at Sundowns make it very easy for all of us. If you go to a big game, they will tell you to just do the basics for the first two minutes. Just keep it simple and your confidence will grow from there on," he said.
"And that's what they did, they told me to get it easy, don't force, don't rush, just play simple and it helped me a lot basically to settle into the first game and from there it was cool."
Sundowns will host Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarterfinal match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 6pm, and Cupido said it is important they win this match to build confidence ahead of their Betway Premiership opener against Chippa United next week.
"It's not an easy game; no match is easy in this tournament. It's a game where everyone wants to stamp their authority and start well. We want to start well and build confidence from this game and it is an important match for us."
Cupido confident of cementing place at Downs
