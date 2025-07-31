Chaine, Makhaula awards trigger biggest controversy

It must be pointed out, however, that in Magesi, Chipezeze plays for one of the PSL teams with limited sponsorship.
There was no disputing Lucas Ribeiro Costa's winning of the biggest honours at the PSL awards on Tuesday, but controversy reigned in other categories as fans debated whether some awards went to worthy winners.
The biggest controversy and debate on social media – mostly aligned along club line –was around the Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Season winners.
Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates claimed the best keeper gong ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Magesi Elvis Chipezeze. But some felt Chaine should not have won ahead of Chipezeze, who was outstanding for Magesi, and kept the most clean sheets last season.
Chaine featured in 25 Premiership matches for the Buccaneers last season. He kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals, while Williams played just 16 league games for Masandawana, also kept 11 clean sheets and conceded just six goals.
Despite being tied on the same number of clean sheets as Chaine, it seems the number of games Williams played was a disadvantage. Chipezeze, however, featured 26 times in the league but conceded 28 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who was crowned Coach of the Season, was pleased with the award. "I feel privileged to have received the award. It's a reflection of the work of many people who are behind the scenes, and who support the work of the coach," he said.
"I dedicate this award to my players. They are the face and allow us coaches to be successful. To the management of the club that believed in me and to our fans, it is an award that reflects good work and many fantastic moments we had together."
