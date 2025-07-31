“I think the previous season helped me a lot in terms of growth. I learned a lot of things. I learned to work with new players that I could see from a distance in terms of the behaviour, the attitude, the challenges they are going through and how to manage all those things.
SowetanLIVE
AmaZulu mentally sharp, physically primed for Cup clash
Zwane aims to improve on last season's sixth place finish
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane feels a solid foundation has been laid for the new season after he finished sixth in his first campaign in charge of the club.
Zwane took charge at Usuthu last season alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi but was left in sole charge after Vilakazi's departure in February and led the club to a respectable sixth-place finish.
As they prepare for the new season, starting this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinal match away to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday at 3pm, Zwane said consistency will be key for them this term.
“We always pray and plan to succeed. When I was allowed to lead, I wanted to come here and turn things about, not because I wanted to prove a point,” Zwane told the media during their press conference, where they unveiled four new players and a new kit.
“It is part of my job, every coach wants to win, every coach wants to end the season in a respectable position.
“I think the previous season helped me a lot in terms of growth. I learned a lot of things. I learned to work with new players that I could see from a distance in terms of the behaviour, the attitude, the challenges they are going through and how to manage all those things.
“Once we make our players happy, you can win even the games that you feel you don't deserve to win. I think, given the opportunity, I would like to thank everyone who was behind the club during the difficult times.”
Usuthu unveiled Thando Ngwenya, Keagan Allan, Darren Johnson and Ryan Moon as they bolster the team for the new season.
Ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Stellies on Sunday, Zwane said: “Difficult one, Stellenbosch are not an easy team to play against. We are playing in Cape Town. They know the conditions where they are based.”
“So, for us, it will be the case of adapting there and dealing with everything that comes our way. Mentally and physically, the guys are ready, and they know the importance of us going into the next round.”
MTN8 Fixtures
Saturday: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (6pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
SowetanLIVE
