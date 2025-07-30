Sibisi, who also won the Betway Premiership Defender of the Season gong at the PSL year-end awards, held virtually on Tuesday, said he was honoured to lead "the great institution" that's the Sea Robbers, vowing to give his all in his new assignment.
Sibisi says he feels honoured, privileged to be named Pirates skipper
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi "Bhodlela" Sibisi has been named new Orlando Pirates skipper, with fellow centre-backs in 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki appointed as his deputies.
The 29-year-old Sibisi is no stranger to leading the Sea Robbers, having donned the captain's armband for the better part of last season as his predecessor, Innocent Maela, who has since retired, struggled for game time. Last season, Xoki, 30, was Maela's first deputy but he also found playing opportunities hard to come by, making room for Bhodlela to lead.
"Emerging as the team’s clear choice to wear the captain’s armband is defender Nkosinathi Sibisi,'' Pirates statement read on Wednesday.
Sibisi, who also won the Betway Premiership Defender of the Season gong at the PSL year-end awards, held virtually on Tuesday, said he was honoured to lead "the great institution" that's the Sea Robbers, vowing to give his all in his new assignment.
“It is truly an honour and privilege to be named captain of this great institution. It’s a responsibility that I accept and promise to fulfil the role in the best way I possibly can,'' Sibisi said.
Born and raised in Mpophomeni, a township between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, Sibisi joined Pirates from Golden Arrows, where he was also a captain, in July 2022. Sibisi boasts 13 Bafana caps.
Since his arrival at Pirates, Bhodlela has played 102 matches for the Soweto giants, scoring three times with two assists.
