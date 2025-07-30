Soccer

Kgositsile sees Bucs move as chance to uplift his mom

Exciting prospect finds motivation in Mofokeng, Nkota

30 July 2025 - 11:38
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kabelo Kgositsile
Kabelo Kgositsile
Image: BackpagePix

Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.

Kgositsile signed for Pirates from Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side, Baroka, last month, albeit he will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at the Limpopo-based side. 

“I was so excited after signing for Pirates because it had always been my dream to play for a big team,” Kgositsile told Sowetan.

“All I want to do when I get to Pirates is to work very hard and make my mom proud. Every time I play, I think about the background I come from. My mom [Francisa Kgositsile] is a single parent and she's not working, so I always think about changing her life for the better. I am the only one working at home, so I want to play for my mom every time.”

Even so, the soft-spoken left-winger's immediate focus is on helping Baroka gain promotion, feeling that would be a perfect gesture to thank Bakgaga for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.

“Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.,” Kgositsile said.

All I want to do when I get to Pirates is to work very hard and make my mom proud. Every time I play, I think about the background I come from.
Kabelo Kgositsile,

The lad from Thabazimbi in Limpopo put in a stellar shift for Baroka against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Orlando Stadium in February, where the Soweto giants won 3-1. 

“I think it's that Nedbank Cup game that made Pirates sign me,” Kgositsile revealed.

Quizzed if he was ready to move to Pirates immediately, Kgositsile gave a tactical response, saying, “I will keep pushing and I know that I can be better”.

Kgositsile idolises fellow youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, who formed a deadly partnership for Pirates last term. Nkota has since been sold to Saudi top-flight side Al-Ettifaq off the back of a stellar maiden season in the Premiership.

“I look up to Mofokeng and Nkota ... seeing them doing well at Pirates last season motivated me a lot to say I can also do it because the club believes in young players,” Kgositsile said.

SowetanLIVE

How Chiefs' newbies fared in defeat to Asante Kotoko

While Amakhosi did not win, losing on penalties to the Ghana side, their performance at Moses Mabhida Stadium looked more coherent and was in stark ...
Sport
2 days ago

CT City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis is not getting excited just yet despite his side having won the case at Safa's arbitration against Marumo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Richards Bay to test their readiness against Sundowns

With the new season starting this weekend with the MTN8, Gabriel highlighted areas they are working on to improve the team.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...
Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao