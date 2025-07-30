Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.
Kgositsile signed for Pirates from Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side, Baroka, last month, albeit he will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at the Limpopo-based side.
“I was so excited after signing for Pirates because it had always been my dream to play for a big team,” Kgositsile told Sowetan.
“All I want to do when I get to Pirates is to work very hard and make my mom proud. Every time I play, I think about the background I come from. My mom [Francisa Kgositsile] is a single parent and she's not working, so I always think about changing her life for the better. I am the only one working at home, so I want to play for my mom every time.”
Even so, the soft-spoken left-winger's immediate focus is on helping Baroka gain promotion, feeling that would be a perfect gesture to thank Bakgaga for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.
“Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.,” Kgositsile said.
Kgositsile sees Bucs move as chance to uplift his mom
Exciting prospect finds motivation in Mofokeng, Nkota
Image: BackpagePix
Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.
Kgositsile signed for Pirates from Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side, Baroka, last month, albeit he will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at the Limpopo-based side.
“I was so excited after signing for Pirates because it had always been my dream to play for a big team,” Kgositsile told Sowetan.
“All I want to do when I get to Pirates is to work very hard and make my mom proud. Every time I play, I think about the background I come from. My mom [Francisa Kgositsile] is a single parent and she's not working, so I always think about changing her life for the better. I am the only one working at home, so I want to play for my mom every time.”
Even so, the soft-spoken left-winger's immediate focus is on helping Baroka gain promotion, feeling that would be a perfect gesture to thank Bakgaga for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.
“Promising winger Kabelo Kgositsile, 20, has opened up about signing for Orlando Pirates, vowing to play to better his mother's life once he arrives at the Buccaneers.,” Kgositsile said.
The lad from Thabazimbi in Limpopo put in a stellar shift for Baroka against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Orlando Stadium in February, where the Soweto giants won 3-1.
“I think it's that Nedbank Cup game that made Pirates sign me,” Kgositsile revealed.
Quizzed if he was ready to move to Pirates immediately, Kgositsile gave a tactical response, saying, “I will keep pushing and I know that I can be better”.
Kgositsile idolises fellow youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, who formed a deadly partnership for Pirates last term. Nkota has since been sold to Saudi top-flight side Al-Ettifaq off the back of a stellar maiden season in the Premiership.
“I look up to Mofokeng and Nkota ... seeing them doing well at Pirates last season motivated me a lot to say I can also do it because the club believes in young players,” Kgositsile said.
SowetanLIVE
How Chiefs' newbies fared in defeat to Asante Kotoko
CT City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos
Richards Bay to test their readiness against Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos