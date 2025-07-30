Soccer

Juventus claim eKasi trophy and R250k

By Sowetan Reporter - 30 July 2025 - 11:20
Ladysmith Juventus FC, from KwaZulu-Natal, made history at the 2025 DStv eKasi Champ of Champs as they were crowned winners after defeating Mudagasi FC 2-0 on penalties. After a week of intense competition, the team took home the coveted trophy and the R250,000.00 cash prize.
Image: Supplied

Ladysmith Juventus from KwaZulu-Natal won the DStv eKasi Champ of Champs title after defeating Mudagasi 2-0 on penalties at the weekend.

After a week of intense competition from eight teams, Juventus took home the coveted trophy and the R250,000 cash prize.

The tournament was played at the West B ground in Mabopane, Tshwane. The singing and cheering from spectators energised the players, pushing both sides to deliver peak performances in pursuit of the championship title.

Juventus coach Siyabonga Magubane said he was proud of his players’ accomplishments. “I am so happy for my boys. We brought the coastal flair to Mabopane. Despite the many changes we had to make, the team fought hard, remained disciplined and demonstrated their commitment. This is the beginning of good things for the team.”

Masokolara from Limpopo were crowned the Plate champions after defeating former winners Skepe Nketole FC with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. This rounded out the top-three performing teams in this year’s tournament and saw them walk away with R70,000.

