Richards Bay to test their readiness against Sundowns

Ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Richards Bay co-coach Ronnie Gabriel says his side will have nothing to lose as the fixture will offer them an opportunity to show how ready they are for the Betway Premiership campaign.
The Natal Rich Boyz won the KZN Premier’s Cup preseason tournament on Sunday after beating Durban City in the final at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
Gabriel said the two-day tournament was a vital preparation for the new season, it allowed them to see new players and their match against Sundowns will show their readiness.
“Going into that fixture, there is not much pressure on us. Remember, they [Sundowns] were number one in the league and we ended eighth on the last day of the season. They are coming from the Club World Cup and beat one of the top teams there,” Gabriel told the media.
“It is for us to go out there and show that we can box with the big boys. It is to continue to bridge the gap against the so-called bigger teams in the league and for us as coaches to continue to develop players who can match the opposition that we come across every week.
“So, it is a process in terms of growing the players in terms of progressive development; that’s what it is all about. Our training sessions are process-driven.”
With the new season starting this weekend with the MTN8, Gabriel highlighted areas they are working on to improve the team.
“There will be more and bigger exercises in creating the sharpness, the speed of play and accuracy ... so it will culminate in more goals come the start of the season,” he said.
“I think it is an area where we lacked last season. We did well defensively. We were the fifth-best team in the league defensively. But when you look at it offensively, goal scoring last year, we didn’t do well.
“So, it is an area of the game that we want to improve this season and we know our shortfalls. We have young players and we want to give them opportunities to grow.”
MTN8 fixtures
Saturday: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (6pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
SowetanLVE
Richards Bay to test their readiness against Sundowns
Image: BackpagePix
SowetanLVE
