Soccer

Last season's stats should have earned me PSL nominations – Rayners

29 July 2025 - 10:18
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Richard Huggard

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners admits being disappointed after he was overlooked for the Premier Soccer League awards nomination.

Rayners had an outstanding campaign in his first season with Sundowns after joining them from Stellenbosch, contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 26 matches as he helped the club to win their eighth successive Premiership title.

He was not nominated for any of the awards despite having an impressive season and feels he deserves to be among the nominees.

“Obviously, I'm a bit disappointed because what I did last season I had a good campaign with a good team, good players that were helping me,” Rayners said on Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.

Obviously, I'm a bit disappointed because what I did last season I had a good campaign with a good team, good players that were helping me,
Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns

“The coaches believed in me, so I was disappointed when I saw the players that were nominated. I think my stats from last season were good to be in a lot of nominations.”

The Bafana Bafana striker believes Lucas Ribeiro Costa was the best player this past season and feels he is second after him.

“For me, the best player in the league was Lucas, I think I'm second after Lucas,” he said.

“My stats were the second-best, so obviously I was disappointed.”

The awards ceremony will take place tonight at 7pm virtually.

SowetanLIVE

Chan offers Lepasa a chance after long time out with injury

Former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa says he can't wait to get back to the field after spending last season sidelined by injury.
Sport
6 hours ago

CT City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis is not getting excited just yet despite his side having won the case at Safa's arbitration against Marumo ...
Sport
6 hours ago

How Chiefs' newbies fared in defeat to Asante Kotoko

While Amakhosi did not win, losing on penalties to the Ghana side, their performance at Moses Mabhida Stadium looked more coherent and was in stark ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection