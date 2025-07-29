Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners admits being disappointed after he was overlooked for the Premier Soccer League awards nomination.
Rayners had an outstanding campaign in his first season with Sundowns after joining them from Stellenbosch, contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 26 matches as he helped the club to win their eighth successive Premiership title.
He was not nominated for any of the awards despite having an impressive season and feels he deserves to be among the nominees.
“Obviously, I'm a bit disappointed because what I did last season I had a good campaign with a good team, good players that were helping me,” Rayners said on Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.
Last season's stats should have earned me PSL nominations – Rayners
“The coaches believed in me, so I was disappointed when I saw the players that were nominated. I think my stats from last season were good to be in a lot of nominations.”
The Bafana Bafana striker believes Lucas Ribeiro Costa was the best player this past season and feels he is second after him.
“For me, the best player in the league was Lucas, I think I'm second after Lucas,” he said.
“My stats were the second-best, so obviously I was disappointed.”
The awards ceremony will take place tonight at 7pm virtually.
