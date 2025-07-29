CT City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

If the PSL DC finds Gallants guilty, it would be a blow for the Bloemfontein-based club, which finished 10th in the Premiership last season. Mphambaniso played in 26 of their 28 league games.
“A degree of competence would have made it clear that the player seeks to be registered for Marumo Gallants in the PSL and that he was last registered for Marumo in the NFD, which became Leruma on 30 June 2024,” a ruling by Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim, which Sowetan has seen, reads.
“A little effort would have clarified these features of the registration form. But fundamentally flawed is the fact that no clearance certificate was issued to the league.”
Gallants spokesperson Sello Nduna said they have not received any communication from the league and are not worried about anything. “There is no communication from the league side. We only saw it on social media,” Nduna said.
Asked if it is something that is of concern for the club, Nduna said it is difficult to say at this stage. “We will have to wait. I don't want to start making comments until we officially receive any communication because if I comment, it will be like I'm entertaining it.”
The league may have to wait before giving a go-ahead for the new season to kick off, with Gallants set to face Richards Bay on August 9.
Cape Town City chairman John Comitis is not getting excited just yet despite his side having won the case at Safa's arbitration against Marumo Gallants, which could throw the new PSL season into disarray.
The Citizens filed a case against Gallants, arguing that midfielder Monde Mphambaniso was not properly registered from the team that played in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), which subsequently became Leruma United.
City alleged Gallants violated Rule 31.8.9.3 of the NSL handbook, which requires a clearance certificate to be submitted to the league in cases where a player has previously been registered as a professional with a member club.
On Monday, they won the case at Safa's arbitration, which ruled that the PSL's disciplinary committee should initiate an investigation into Mphambaniso's eligibility.
If found guilty, Gallants could be docked points in all the games he participated in and this could see the Citizens, who were relegated after losing in the playoffs, return to the Premiership just a few weeks before the new season starts. This would throw the PSL's programme into chaos with the season starting this weekend with the MTN8 and next weekend with the Betway Premiership.
“I will not comment on anything until the matter reaches its conclusion ... I hope you understand,” Comitis told Sowetan on Monday.
