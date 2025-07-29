“I'm also yet to see that, but it (the injury) has done nothing but fuel my hunger, because of the pain that I had to go through, the sacrifices that I had to make in one year, for me to find myself playing football again.”
Chan offers Lepasa a chance after long time out with injury
Former Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa.
Image: Darren Stewart
Former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa says he can't wait to get back to the field after spending last season sidelined by injury.
Lepasa is unattached after he was released by Pirates on Friday, after he failed to make a single appearance last season. He is part of the Bafana Bafana African Nations Championship (Chan) squad.
The 28-year-old striker said the injury he sustained has fuelled his hunger as he searches for a new club.
“The one thing that would mean a lot [to me] is to see myself on the field, wearing a football jersey and being able to get the first minutes of the season. That's something that I'm looking forward to,” Lepasa said.
“I didn't play the whole of last season. I've had an injury that [I sustained] in December.
“So, I never felt like I was out the whole campaign and this is the first time that this happens. It brings a lot of doubt in my life as well, in terms of whether I can still try and be back and do what I do best, maybe get back into the national team and [achieve] all the goals that I've set for myself.
“I'm also yet to see that, but it (the injury) has done nothing but fuel my hunger, because of the pain that I had to go through, the sacrifices that I had to make in one year, for me to find myself playing football again.”
With Chan providing a spotlight for locally based players, Lepasa hopes to attract interest from clubs. SA will open their Chan campaign against hosts Algeria on August 5.
“What's crazy about Chan is that a lot of us players, when we play and we are regulars in our team, we tend to take an opportunity like that for granted until a situation like this comes where you haven't played for a while and you understand how important it is,” he said.
“Now, it is as important as going to Bafana to go play the qualifiers and to go play in the Africa Cup of Nations or whatever the game may be.
“So, I'm happy, but it's not just about being happy, it's about whether I can see myself playing again.”
SowetanLIVE
