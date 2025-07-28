Soccer

How Chiefs' newbies fared in defeat to Asante Kotoko

28 July 2025 - 15:13
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
New Chiefs leftback Nkanyiso Shinga.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi started with four new players in Saturday’s preseason Toyota Cup against Asante Kotoko. While Amakhosi did not win, losing on penalties to the Ghana side, their performance at Moses Mabhida Stadium looked more coherent and was in stark contrast to the horror show Amakhosi dished up in the same friendly competition against Yanga of Tanzania last year.

We look at how the new players fared:

Thabiso Monyane: The ex-Pirates man was solid throughout. He overlapped on the rare occasion but his primary role was to mark Kotoko’s Kwame Poku, a battle the right-back can say confidently that he won. Monyane looked very fit and prevented the opposition from launching attacks down his flank. Was assured in his passing and tackling, too.

Aden McCarthy: Having played just one match last season, the left-footed central defender formed a decent partnership with Inacio Miguel. He looked assured with his passes and was so confident to start play at the back, with keeper Brendon Petersen trusting him. The missed spot-kick was the only blot on an otherwise perfect copybook. Could have a big season ahead.

Nkanyiso Shinga: Looked comfortable defensively and offensively, despite initial jitters which saw him lose the ball. Shinga managed to contain Kotoko’s dangerous winger Albert Amoah. The Chiefs number 74 was cheered on as he displayed silky skills towards the end of the game. Should solve Amakhosi’s well-documented problems down the left flank.

Flávio da Silva: The striker was full of running and hassled the Kotoko defence. But he looked pensive when in possession, which led to him misplacing too many passes. Looked keen to recover the ball quickly after losing it and tracked back. But the jury is still out on whether he can be Chiefs’ main source of goals. It didn’t help his cause that he didn’t return after halftime.

SowetanLIVE

