Banyana Banyana lost 4-3 to Ghana on penalties in their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third and fourth place playoff match at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday.
They could not be separated after 90 minutes of largely uninspiring action which ended 1-1 where they missed numerous good scoring opportunities.
South Africa took the lead through Nonhlanhla Mthandi on the stroke of halftime but Ghana returned from the break with more determination and equalised from the effort of Kusi Alice in the 67th minute.
During the shoot-outs, Banyana scored from the efforts of Linda Mothlalo, Bambanani Mbane, Jermaine Seoposenwe while Sibulele Holweni and Hilda Magaia could not find the back of the net.
Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini made one save to deny Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
For Seoposenwe, her successful penalty kick was the last action for the national team as she had already announced her retirement from international football before the tournament.
South Africa went to this tournament in Morocco as defending champions and failure to get a medal is going to put the spotlight on coach Desiree Ellis and there may be more retirements to follow Seoposenwe's.
