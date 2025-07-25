“I even spoke to him; we do talk and always motivate him. It is also a motivation to some other players to say, 'having this opportunity to play, focus and work very hard, opportunities will come, like it has happened with him.
Smith's move should inspire other young players – Mdaka
‘He’s a hard worker, and someone who wants to learn’
After Tylon Smith's historic move to English club Queens Park Rangers, the SA U-20 coach Raymond Mdaka hopes this will inspire more young players who have ambitions of playing abroad.
Stellenbosch confirmed the permanent transfer of their academy graduate to Rangers on Wednesday, with the centre-back becoming the first player to rise from their development ranks and make a leap abroad.
The move came after the Smith, 20, helped Amajita win their maiden CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in May in Egypt, where his performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
It has been a rapid rise for Smith, as he only signed his first professional contract with Stellies in October and is now securing a move abroad.
Mdaka is pleased with Smith's move and believes it is good for his growth.
“Before [they are] national team players, they are individuals in their teams and they have ambitions. Every player wants to see themselves playing abroad, making a life. It is something that we are happy about ... He's a player that I worked with, [that] I appreciate and I'm happy for him,” he told Sowetan on Thursday.
“I even spoke to him; we do talk and always motivate him. It is also a motivation to some other players to say, 'having this opportunity to play, focus and work very hard, opportunities will come, like it has happened with him.
“It is a good exposure to players in the national team, I'm happy for them... When they go and play [abroad], they grow mentally, physically and technically and will bring that type of experience to the [national] team.”
Mdaka is confident Smith will make it, describing him as a hard worker and someone who always wants to learn. “I'm telling you, he is one player that you will like working with. There are people you can remind, but you can't do that to him. He is ready to learn, he is coachable,” he said.
“Besides being a hard worker, he is someone who, when he's in the field, has that heart to always want to win and trust himself. When we were in Egypt, he got injured on his toe and you know what he said? 'I'm not a plastic player'. He has a positive attitude and that's one of the things that will help him to be successful.”
