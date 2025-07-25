New Orlando Pirates' marksman Yanela Mbuthuma has sounded determined to hit the ground running at the club.
“I am here to work, so I ask the supporters to support me,” the soft-spoken Mbuthuma told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo during Bucs' recent preseason camp in Marbella, Spain.
The 23-year-old striker, who made his Bafana Bafana debut last month, joined Pirates from Richards Bay a few weeks ago. Mbuthuma revealed that the first person he informed about this lucrative move was his grandmother.
“The first person I told about my Pirates move is my grandmother because I live with her. It was very important to tell her before I tell anyone else,” Mbuthuma said.
“I told her I had some good news and she was very happy that I'd taken a big step in my career, joining a big team such as Pirates. She didn't believe me at first, but I told her that I wasn't lying at all.”
Mbuthuma is already feeling at home at the Sea Robbers. “So far, everything is going well for me at the Buccaneers. I am being treated well, so I can't complain,” the former Bay striker noted.
It remains to be seen if Pirates will unleash Mbuthuma when they get their 2025/26 campaign under way against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on August 2.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Pirates officially launched their new kit. “The new launch is more than a jersey reveal. It’s a rallying call to the Pirates faithful, uniting supporters under the culture-rich symbolic salute of 'throwing the bones' – rooted in the spirit of solidarity, passion and allegiance to this historic club,” Pirates' technical sponsor, Adidas, said in a statement.
Mbuthuma ready to hit the ground running at Bucs
Pirates launch new kits for upcoming season
Image: X/Orlando Pirates
New Orlando Pirates' marksman Yanela Mbuthuma has sounded determined to hit the ground running at the club.
“I am here to work, so I ask the supporters to support me,” the soft-spoken Mbuthuma told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo during Bucs' recent preseason camp in Marbella, Spain.
The 23-year-old striker, who made his Bafana Bafana debut last month, joined Pirates from Richards Bay a few weeks ago. Mbuthuma revealed that the first person he informed about this lucrative move was his grandmother.
“The first person I told about my Pirates move is my grandmother because I live with her. It was very important to tell her before I tell anyone else,” Mbuthuma said.
“I told her I had some good news and she was very happy that I'd taken a big step in my career, joining a big team such as Pirates. She didn't believe me at first, but I told her that I wasn't lying at all.”
Mbuthuma is already feeling at home at the Sea Robbers. “So far, everything is going well for me at the Buccaneers. I am being treated well, so I can't complain,” the former Bay striker noted.
It remains to be seen if Pirates will unleash Mbuthuma when they get their 2025/26 campaign under way against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on August 2.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Pirates officially launched their new kit. “The new launch is more than a jersey reveal. It’s a rallying call to the Pirates faithful, uniting supporters under the culture-rich symbolic salute of 'throwing the bones' – rooted in the spirit of solidarity, passion and allegiance to this historic club,” Pirates' technical sponsor, Adidas, said in a statement.
Image: Supplied
The home jersey retains its iconic black base, elevated with classic white and striking red accents.
“The new home jersey serves as a timeless symbol of what it means to wear the skull and crossbones,” read Adidas' statement.
“Breaking new ground, the away jersey introduces a bold, contemporary concept inspired by the relentless energy of Johannesburg.”
SowetanLIVE
Banyana aim for bronze to honour injured Salgado
Smith's move should inspire other young players – Mdaka
Kotoko a Caf test – Tefu
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Fortune Makaringe on what happened at Cape Town City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos