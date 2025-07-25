“The supporters must expect a different us in the Toyota Cup,” Kwinika said. “We are growing as a group from where we left off last season. We are adding blocks from that, and we really learnt a lot from the preseason we went through. We are going to be different.”
He echoed Mashamaite’s sentiment about the game being a perfect chance to test themselves ahead of their Confed Cup involvement.
“The Toyota Cup is where we are going to test ourselves against our African brothers [Kotoko] as we are preparing ourselves for CAF, so it is still all in the building-block stage,” Kwinika said.
The Amakhosi centre-back also reflected on their recent three-week preseason camp in the Netherlands.
“As a team, it was important how we sync and bring new players into the team, and it [the Dutch tour] was a great one for the group at large. The Netherlands was good to us, we learnt a lot and we definitely came back home as better players and better people,” Kwinika said.
SowetanLIVE
Kotoko a Caf test – Tefu
’Friendly with Ghana giants to prepare Chiefs for Confed’
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs legend Tefu Mashamaite views Amakhosi’s Toyota Cup clash against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko as a perfect CAF Confederation Cup dress rehearsal.
Chiefs and Kotoko trade blows at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Chiefs earned their spot in the Confed Cup through winning the Nedbank Cup, while Kotoko will also be part of the competition as they clinched that country’s FA Cup as well.
“This game is very important, especially given the fact that Chiefs are going to be playing on the continent next season, so it’s good that they measure themselves up against a team from outside SA,” Mashamaite said. “Kotoko are one of the giants of African football and they’ll also be part of the Confederation Cup, so it will be a good test for Chiefs.”
Mashamaite is part of the Chiefs legends’ squad that will play against the Zulu kingdom legends in a curtain-raiser match at 12pm.
Meanwhile, after being thumped 4-0 by Tanzanian heavyweights Yanga in the inaugural Toyota Cup in the Free State last year, Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has promised fireworks this time around, insisting the team was “growing in leaps and bounds”.
“The supporters must expect a different us in the Toyota Cup,” Kwinika said. “We are growing as a group from where we left off last season. We are adding blocks from that, and we really learnt a lot from the preseason we went through. We are going to be different.”
He echoed Mashamaite’s sentiment about the game being a perfect chance to test themselves ahead of their Confed Cup involvement.
“The Toyota Cup is where we are going to test ourselves against our African brothers [Kotoko] as we are preparing ourselves for CAF, so it is still all in the building-block stage,” Kwinika said.
The Amakhosi centre-back also reflected on their recent three-week preseason camp in the Netherlands.
“As a team, it was important how we sync and bring new players into the team, and it [the Dutch tour] was a great one for the group at large. The Netherlands was good to us, we learnt a lot and we definitely came back home as better players and better people,” Kwinika said.
SowetanLIVE
Confed cup will be tougher this time — Cupido
Downs dominant again in PSL season marred by off-field drama
Modiba yearns for Caf history
Stellies vow to go all out against City to secure third place
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos