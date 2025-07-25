Having witnessed youngsters likes Mohau Nkota and Malibongwe Khoza at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns knuckle down in their maiden PSL campaign last time out, we pick five prospects who have what it takes to emerge as important players in the 2025/26 season.
Aden McCarthy (Kaizer Chiefs)
McCarthy, who's the club's youth development product, played one league game last season, featuring in Chiefs' penultimate league fixture against Polokwane City in May. The 21-year-old showed flashes of promise during Amakhosi's preseason tour of Netherlands, accumulating more minutes than any other player across five friendlies Chiefs played.
With Chiefs' other left-footed centre-back Rushwin Dortley still recovering from a long-term injury, McCarthy is likely to get more playing opportunities to partner with Inacio Miguel at the heart of defence.
Five breakout prospects ready to dominate this season
Rising stars poised to make a big impact in PSL
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Cemran Dansin (Pirates)
Dansin, 20, has already tasted top-flight football as well, playing 69 minutes for the club last season. Dansin also looked ready for more opportunities during Pirates' preseason tour in Spain. The young attacking midfielder, who skippered Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side for the better part of last season, was only promoted to the senior side in May.
Dansin will face stiff competition from experienced stars such as Kabelo Dlamini and Sipho Mbule among others, but he should be able to get adequate minutes to prove his worth as Pirates will be involved in five competitions.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gomolemo Kekana (Sundowns)
Off the back of playing a crucial role in helping Amajita win their maiden Under-20 Afcon in Egypt in May, Kekana has been training with Downs' first team ahead of the 2025/26 season. The 19-year-old Kekana's international experience should also help him to get some minutes at Sundowns, though it will be very difficult for him to really establish himself as the club is already star-studded, having to topple players like Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Bathusi Aubass for a starting berth.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Siyabonga Nzama (Richards Bay)
Nzama, 21, has just joined Bay from second-tier side Milford ahead of the new season. Nzama was Milford's heartbeat last season and his stellar performances earned him this transfer to Natal Rich Boyz.
Nzama is admired for his unique and powerful midfield style, characterised by magnificent ball control and dribbling, making him difficult to dispossess. Nzama is also known for his ability to hold onto the ball under pressure and glide past opponents, often breaking down the opposition's press.
