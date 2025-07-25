Ahead of the tournament, Seopesenwe announced her retirement from international football, saying the 2024 Wafcon currently on in Morocco would be her last in the Banyana shirt. The tournament was to this year to avoid clash with the 2024 Olympics.
Ellis said there are other motivations they are looking to get out of the third place playoff, and the bronze medals would be a consolation for their failure to defend the title they won in 2022.
“There is disappointment of not getting into the final, of course, but there is still something to play for and that is important,” she said.
“It is not about the medal, but as I said, to try and do this for Gabriel, going home with an injury and make sure that she gets it because it is important that we still fight for that third place."
Ellis urged her players to put everything on the field to make sure they are victorious. Her team will be encouraged by the fact that
Banyana will walk away with R6.1m should they finish third, while they will get R5.2m if they end in fourth place tonight.
Meanwhile, host Morocco and Nigeria will meet in the decider tomorrow at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 10pm.
SowetanLIVE
Banyana aim for bronze to honour injured Salgado
Despite failing to defend Wafcon title, the team wants to go home with a medal
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desire Ellis said they will dedicate their Women's Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match against Ghana on Friday to injured Gabriel Salgado.
Kickoff at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca is 9pm (SA time).
Salgado had her foot planted into the turf when onrushing Nigerian defender Chinwendu Ihezuo clattered into her in the 84th minute of their semifinal match on Tuesday. The SA attacker immediately collapsed to the ground with her leg at an unnatural angle. The Super Falcons went on to win 2-1 deep into injury time.
Ellis said it is important now that they finish third and win the medal for Salgado, who underwent a successful operation in Morocco. She will, however, be on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
“There is nothing more we can do, if we didn't have a reason now we have to play for Gabby to make sure that she goes home with a medal,” Ellis said.
“That's what it is all about at this moment, to make sure that she goes home with one of the medals, to make sure that Jermaine [Seoposenwe] ends off well too. That's how important it is.”
Ahead of the tournament, Seopesenwe announced her retirement from international football, saying the 2024 Wafcon currently on in Morocco would be her last in the Banyana shirt. The tournament was to this year to avoid clash with the 2024 Olympics.
Ellis said there are other motivations they are looking to get out of the third place playoff, and the bronze medals would be a consolation for their failure to defend the title they won in 2022.
“There is disappointment of not getting into the final, of course, but there is still something to play for and that is important,” she said.
“It is not about the medal, but as I said, to try and do this for Gabriel, going home with an injury and make sure that she gets it because it is important that we still fight for that third place."
Ellis urged her players to put everything on the field to make sure they are victorious. Her team will be encouraged by the fact that
Banyana will walk away with R6.1m should they finish third, while they will get R5.2m if they end in fourth place tonight.
Meanwhile, host Morocco and Nigeria will meet in the decider tomorrow at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 10pm.
SowetanLIVE
'Banyana paid price for leaving Thembi'
Banyana struggled to regain rhythm after Salgado's injury – Ellis
SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos