New Orlando Pirates' marksman Yanela Mbuthuma has sounded determined to hit the ground running at the club.
“I am here to work, so I ask the supporters to support me,'' the soft-spoken Mbuthuma told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo during Bucs' recent preseason camp in Marbella, Spain.
The 23-year-old striker, who made his Bafana Bafana debut last month, joined Pirates from Richards Bay a few weeks ago. Mbuthuma revealed that the first person he informed about this lucrative move was his grandmother.
“The first person I told about my Pirates move is my grandmother because I live with her. It was very important to tell her before I tell anyone else,'' Mbuthuma said.
“I told her I had some good news and she was very happy that I'd taken a big step in my career, joining a big team like Pirates. She didn't believe me at first, but I told her that I wasn't lying at all.”
Mbuthuma is already feeling at home at the Sea Robbers. “So far everything is going well for me at the Buccaneers. I am being treated well, so I can't complain,'' the former Bay striker noted.
My grandma was the first to know about my transfer to Pirates – Mbuthuma
Image: X/Orlando Pirates
It remains to be seen if Pirates will unleash Mbuthuma when they get their 2025/26 campaign underway against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on August 2.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning Pirates officially launched their new kit. “The new launch is more than a jersey reveal. It’s a rallying call to the Pirates faithful, uniting supporters under the culture-rich symbolic salute of “throwing the bones” – rooted in the spirit of solidarity, passion and allegiance to this historic club,'' Pirates' technical sponsor, Adidas, said in a statement.
Adidas also narrated what inspired the designs of both home and away jerseys. “Continuing the club’s storied legacy, the home jersey retains its iconic black base, elevated with classic white and striking red accents. Worn with pride from Soweto to stadiums across the continent, the new home jersey serves as a timeless symbol of what it means to wear the skull and crossbones,'' read Adidas' statement.
“Breaking new ground, the away jersey introduces a bold, contemporary concept inspired by the relentless energy of Johannesburg. The design abstractly reimagines the city’s iconic flag through a flowing pattern of black and white, creating a dynamic visual that pulses with life.”
