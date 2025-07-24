Soccer

Kadodia not worried about potential Hunt-Middendorp clash

'There's clear definition of football director and head coach'

24 July 2025 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Gavin Hunt, Coach of Durban City FC, Farook Kadodia, Club Chairman of Durban City FC and Managing Director of The Supertech Group, Ubaid Tayob during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 unveiling of Durban City FC in Bellair, Durban on 22 July 2025
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has emphasised that there won't be any problems between coach Gavin Hunt and technical director Ernst Middendorp, dismissing the notion that the link-up of these two experienced coaches could be a matter of two bulls in one kraal. 

“That's an interesting question [if Hunt and Middendorp working for the team wouldn't be a matter of two bulls in one kraal]. Many people were surprised by the appointment of both Gavin Hunt and Ernst Middendorp, but the reality for us and me personally is that there is a clear definition of the football director and the head coach,” Kadodia said.

“There won't be any issues at all between the two of them [Hunt and Middendorp]. The important thing is that, specifically, we have Gavin as the head coach.”

Kadodia also suggested his long-standing relationship with Middendorp made it easier to bring him back as a technical director ahead of their return to the Premiership in the 2025/26 season. When Durban were still known as Maritzburg United, Middendorp had four stints with them as a head coach.

“Coach Ernst has come a long way with the club and there is a clear-cut understanding [between him and Middendorp]. People were surprised why we repeatedly brought him back to Maritzburg ... but again, people can attest that we brought him back because he had the hunger to do the job at that time,” the Durban chairman said.

Middendorp joined Durban off the back of relegating Cape Town Spurs twice, making his appointment even more questionable.

Taking into consideration Middendorp's recent struggles, Kadodia has made it clear that the German won't be involved in coaching in any way this time around, highlighting that one of his tasks is to launch a DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side for the team, which earned their spot in the Premiership courtesy of winning the second-tier championship last season.

“I have encouraged him to be out of the coaching project to focus purely on the technical director role and also to set up structures for us in the DDC because that is very important,” Kadodia said.

SowetanLIVE

