“A move away from Celtic wasn’t going to be a good thing at that time ... Celtic knew my problems and they stuck with me. I was a bad boy, but Celtic covered that up. Imagine if I went to Chiefs or Pirates when I was still a bad boy with personal issues ... they were not going to tolerate that.
“Had I taken that Chiefs offer, I was going to be without a club after six months or so, sitting at home doing nothing. But at Celtic, they knew my problems and they knew how to deal with me. So I can say there are regrets, but they are regrets I am thankful for.”
The midfielder, who’s still going strong with Baroka in the second-tier division at the age of 35, didn’t want to go into detail about his troubles with Celtic. Phalane rejoined Baroka for his second spell with the team in October. He had previously played for Bakgaga when they were still in the third-tier between 2007 and 2012.
“My role at Baroka now is more than just being a player. I came back because I needed to give back ... this is the team that made me. I was with this team when it started in 2007, when I was still in high school. My body is still allowing me to play, so once my body says I must stop, I will stop,” Phalane said.
Phalane regrets spurning offers from top clubs
Midfielder is now giving back to Baroka
Self-confessed former “bad boy” Lantshene Phalane has poured his heart out to Sowetan, reflecting on how he shunned offers from big clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to remain with Bloemfontein Celtic because Phunya Sele Sele “covered up” his mess.
Phalane regrets turning down those big offers to remain with Celtic between July 2015 and August 2021, when the club was sold to Royal AM, but insisted that staying put at Phunya Sele Sele was the best decision at the time, as the club understood him and stuck with him despite his waywardness.
“I have some regrets when I look back, I don’t want to lie,” Phalane told Sowetan. “When I was at Celtic, I had offers from Pirates, Sundowns and Chiefs, but I chose the Celtic badge. I still regret it, but at the same time, I think it was the right choice then because of who I was and what I was doing during those years.
