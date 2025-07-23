With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Alozie scored the winner deep in injury time to seal the win and send Nigeria to the final.
Banyana struggled to regain rhythm after Salgado's injury – Ellis
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis feels the injury of Gabriela Salgado affected the player as they lost focus and ended up losing 1-2 to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal in Morocco on Tuesday.
Banyana will not be able to defend their crown after they were eliminated from the tournament at the semi-final stage at Larbi Zaouli Stadium.
Salgado had to be stretchered off in the 87th minute after picking up a serious injury, which left many of her teammates in shock and tears and never recovered as Nigeria netted a winner in injury time through Michelle Alozie.
The Super Falcons had opened the scoring through their captain Rasheedat Ajibade's penalty before Banyana levelled from the spot kick as well in the second half from Linda Motlhalo.
With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Alozie scored the winner deep in injury time to seal the win and send Nigeria to the final.
“I think from the reaction of the players it was definitely bad, I have not received a medical report yet, but from the players side it looked very bad because we had to calm them down. We had to make sure they stayed focused and it was very difficult after that moment,” Ellis told the media during the post match press conference.
“What impacted us was the injury, as you could see how emotional the players were.
“I knew it was serious because I could see the players running away, I think that impacted them in the last minutes and I don’t think they recovered from that.
“Unfortunately, it’s part of the game and it’s so unlucky for Salgado because she missed the last Wafcon also through injury, which she had picked up just before the tournament.
“It’s unlucky for her, I think it affected us. We matched them pound-for-pound. That impacted us when Gabriela got injured.”
Ellis also defended goalkeeper Andile Dlamini for the second goal they conceded. A hopeful long ball floated past a stunned Dlamini where she should have done better to save it but it went inside.
“I don't think anyone should be blamed for the goal. Sometimes when the cross comes in somebody goes and someone doesn't go. The goalkeeper is not sure and sometimes that happens because you are not sure where the ball is going if someone is going to get a touch on the ball or flick it,” she said.
“The goalkeeper is holding the ground until the last minute to see if someone is going to touch it and unfortunately it bounces and goes inside the net.”
