TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganović has backed his former player Kamogelo Sebelebele to succeed at his new club Orlando Pirates and believes he will make immediate impact.
Sebelebele joined the Buccaneers recently and replaced Mohau Nkota, who has switched to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The 22-year-old Sebelebele was outstanding for the Rockets last season after he featured in 29 matches and scored five goals and provided two assists for the Rockets as he helped them finish in fifth place in the Betway Premiership log table.
"He deserves to sign that contract because he has been with the club [Galaxy] for five years. He is an amazing human being and the next step for him is to join a club like Pirates. He made a good decision to join Pirates because he can still improve there because there is everything he needs there," Beganovic explained to Sowetan. "And I think he will get game time there because he is a complete soccer player."
The midfielder has been training with Pirates players who didn't travel to Spain for their preseason camp.
He was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Cosafa Cup, where he was named in the team for the tournament. Sebelebele is known for his explosive pace, energy and ability to take on defenders and he could be key for new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this coming season.
"There is a new coach there, and when the club believes in you, you will be successful ... he has skills and I believe he will be successful," he said.
The Buccaneers have returned from Spain where they had their preseason camp, and will now shift their focus to the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on August 2.
SowetanLIVE
Sebelebele deserved big move to Pirates - Beganovic
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganović has backed his former player Kamogelo Sebelebele to succeed at his new club Orlando Pirates and believes he will make immediate impact.
Sebelebele joined the Buccaneers recently and replaced Mohau Nkota, who has switched to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The 22-year-old Sebelebele was outstanding for the Rockets last season after he featured in 29 matches and scored five goals and provided two assists for the Rockets as he helped them finish in fifth place in the Betway Premiership log table.
"He deserves to sign that contract because he has been with the club [Galaxy] for five years. He is an amazing human being and the next step for him is to join a club like Pirates. He made a good decision to join Pirates because he can still improve there because there is everything he needs there," Beganovic explained to Sowetan. "And I think he will get game time there because he is a complete soccer player."
The midfielder has been training with Pirates players who didn't travel to Spain for their preseason camp.
He was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Cosafa Cup, where he was named in the team for the tournament. Sebelebele is known for his explosive pace, energy and ability to take on defenders and he could be key for new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this coming season.
"There is a new coach there, and when the club believes in you, you will be successful ... he has skills and I believe he will be successful," he said.
The Buccaneers have returned from Spain where they had their preseason camp, and will now shift their focus to the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on August 2.
SowetanLIVE
Mntambo hopes Mbule will turn the corner at Bucs
Chiefs not done in the transfer market – Motaung
Supporting AmaZulu is an act of love – superfan
Ngcobo promises Chiefs fans fireworks this season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos