Soccer

Mntambo hopes Mbule will turn the corner at Bucs

Pirates new recruit has a reputation for ill-discipline

22 July 2025 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Sipho Mbule
Sipho Mbule
Sekhukhune United skipper Linda “Figo” Mntambo has urged his former teammate Sipho Mbule to “take care” of himself at his new club, Orlando Pirates, wishing him to succeed there.

Mbule, who has a reputation for ill-discipline, joined Pirates as a free agent a few weeks ago after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against renewing his contract. The Bethlehem-born, Free State, midfield maestro spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune. At Babina Noko, Mbule, 27, showed flashes of brilliance here and there, but it was his alleged wayward behaviour that saw him make headlines.

“I've only congratulated him, wished him well. He's a good footballer. I won't lie, I am a fan of his talent and what he's capable of doing. Hopefully, he gets there at Pirates and takes care of himself. I want to see him winning,” Mntambo, who spent three years at Pirates before joining Sekhukhune in 2022, said.

“Before he joined us here at Sekhukhune, he told me that he wanted to come over and I told him that this team was the best platform for him to shine. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for him here, but now I hope he does well at Pirates. He must repay the people who'd pay any amount of money to watch him, like me.”

We can't wait for the start of the season, it's about time we win a trophy or two. When I arrived here in 2022, the mandate was clear: 'finish better than the previous season'
Linda “Figo” Mntambo

Mntambo also weighed in on Sekhukhune's ambitions in the 2025/26 campaign, revealing they had set their sights on winning a trophy or two and are also aiming to hit the 50-point mark in the league.

“We can't wait for the start of the season, it's about time we win a trophy or two. When I arrived here in 2022, the mandate was clear: 'finish better than the previous season', and we achieved that by finishing seventh to qualify for the top eight for the first time,” Mntambo said.

“In my second season, we finished fourth and last season, we finished fourth again, so this season we aim to get to the 50-point mark and see how far that would take us.”

