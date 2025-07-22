Desire Ellis' charges will have to show a better performance than the one they dished during their 4-1 penalty victory over Senegal in the quarterfinal on Saturday if they are to get the better of their rivals tonight. Nigeria, on the other hand, has been impressive in Morocco, demolishing Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Friday.
This will also be the fifth meeting between these two in this stage of the competition, with the Super Falcons winning four, while Banyana have only recorded a single victory in 2012.
Banyana v Nigeria head-to-head in Wafcon
2000: Semifinal Nigeria 2-0 SA
2002: Semifinal Nigeria 5-0 SA
2006: Group stage: Nigeria 2-0 SA
2008: Group stage Nigeria 1-0 SA
2010: Group stage, Nigeria 2-1 SA
2012: Semifinal, Nigeria 0-1 SA
2014: Semifinal, Nigeria 2-1 SA
2016: Semifinal, Nigeria 1-0 SA
2018: Group stage, Nigeria 0-1 SA
2018: Final, Nigeria 0-0 SA, Nigeria won 4-3 in penalties
2022: Group stage Nigeria 1-2 SA
SowetanLIVE
History against Banyana in key semifinal
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana rekindle their rivalry with Nigeria when they meet in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal tonight at Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (6pm), but their record against the Super Falcons in this competition does not make for good reading.
Clashes between the Super Falcons and the South Africans have always drawn attention, but the Nigerians enjoy the most success. Out of the 11 encounters in this competition, they have triumphed eight times, while Banyana won just three.
In their last meeting in the Wafcon in Morocco in 2022, the defending champions stunned Nigeria 2-1 in the group stage match en route to winning their first title.
Stakes are also high as the Super Falcons want to reclaim the title Banyana wrestled from their grasp, and the Nigerians want to add to their record nine continental trophies and keep SA at just one title.
Desire Ellis' charges will have to show a better performance than the one they dished during their 4-1 penalty victory over Senegal in the quarterfinal on Saturday if they are to get the better of their rivals tonight. Nigeria, on the other hand, has been impressive in Morocco, demolishing Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Friday.
This will also be the fifth meeting between these two in this stage of the competition, with the Super Falcons winning four, while Banyana have only recorded a single victory in 2012.
Banyana v Nigeria head-to-head in Wafcon
2000: Semifinal Nigeria 2-0 SA
2002: Semifinal Nigeria 5-0 SA
2006: Group stage: Nigeria 2-0 SA
2008: Group stage Nigeria 1-0 SA
2010: Group stage, Nigeria 2-1 SA
2012: Semifinal, Nigeria 0-1 SA
2014: Semifinal, Nigeria 2-1 SA
2016: Semifinal, Nigeria 1-0 SA
2018: Group stage, Nigeria 0-1 SA
2018: Final, Nigeria 0-0 SA, Nigeria won 4-3 in penalties
2022: Group stage Nigeria 1-2 SA
SowetanLIVE
Sebelebele deserved big move to Pirates - Beganovic
SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy
Ellis vows to clip Nigeria's Super Falcons' wings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos