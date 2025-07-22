Soccer

History against Banyana in key semifinal

22 July 2025 - 13:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during a training session in Morocco ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during a training session in Morocco ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana rekindle their rivalry with Nigeria when they meet in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal tonight at Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca (6pm), but their record against the Super Falcons in this competition does not make for good reading. 

Clashes between the Super Falcons and the South Africans have always drawn attention, but the Nigerians enjoy the most success. Out of the 11 encounters in this competition, they have triumphed eight times, while Banyana won just three.

In their last meeting in the Wafcon in Morocco in 2022, the defending champions stunned Nigeria 2-1 in the group stage match en route to winning their first title.

Stakes are also high as the Super Falcons want to reclaim the title Banyana wrestled from their grasp, and the Nigerians want to add to their record nine continental trophies and keep SA at just one title.

Desire Ellis' charges will have to show a better performance than the one they dished during their 4-1 penalty victory over Senegal in the quarterfinal on Saturday if they are to get the better of their rivals tonight. Nigeria, on the other hand, has been impressive in Morocco, demolishing Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Friday.

This will also be the fifth meeting between these two in this stage of the competition, with the Super Falcons winning four, while Banyana have only recorded a single victory in 2012.

Banyana v Nigeria head-to-head in Wafcon

2000: Semifinal Nigeria 2-0 SA

2002: Semifinal Nigeria 5-0 SA

2006: Group stage: Nigeria 2-0 SA

2008: Group stage Nigeria 1-0 SA

2010: Group stage, Nigeria 2-1 SA

2012: Semifinal, Nigeria 0-1 SA

2014: Semifinal, Nigeria 2-1 SA

2016: Semifinal, Nigeria 1-0 SA

2018: Group stage, Nigeria 0-1 SA

2018: Final, Nigeria 0-0 SA, Nigeria won 4-3 in penalties

2022: Group stage Nigeria 1-2 SA

SowetanLIVE

Sebelebele deserved big move to Pirates - Beganovic

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganović has backed his former player Kamogelo Sebelebele to succeed at his new club Orlando Pirates and believes he will make ...
Sport
6 hours ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy

At the beginning of this month, Banyana Banyana left the country with one mission: to retain the Women’s African Cup of Nations title they won three ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Ellis vows to clip Nigeria's Super Falcons' wings

Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for the match, but that she will leave no stone unturned to make sure Banyana go all the way.
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tembisa electricity surcharge suspended after riots
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection