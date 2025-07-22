Soccer

Growing concern at ‘disappearance’ of ex-Bafana midfielder Thando Mngomeni

22 July 2025 - 15:49
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has reportedly gone missing.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

There is growing concern among family, friends and former teammates with reports that former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has gone missing. 

According to various media reports, Mngomeni, who also played for Bush Bucks, SuperSport United, Helsingborgs IF in Sweden and the South African Under-23 side, has not been seen in more than a month. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon, his brother and Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni said he could not comment much on the matter at the moment. 

“I don’t want to talk much about this matter until I have spoken to his girlfriend,” he said. 

In his heyday, Thando Mngomeni thrilled fans with his creative abilities. He was comfortable on the ball and there is consensus he did not fulfil his potential. 

He probably played his best football at SuperSport under coach Pitso Mosimane, where he was part of the midfield with players like Raymond Seopa, Cavann Sibeko, Peter Khoabane, Denis Masina, Emmanuel Zulu and Tony Tsabedze.

