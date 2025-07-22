Nigeria has been performing well in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), scoring nine times in four matches thus far, but that’s not a concern for Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ahead of their semifinal clash at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, tonight (6pm).
Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for the match, but that she will leave no stone unturned to make sure Banyana go all the way.
“Nigeria is a familiar team that we’ve played against over the last couple of years. We travelled yesterday [Sunday] and today [Monday], and we will have our final training session [tomorrow], and there’s not much you can do in one day,” Ellis told a press conference yesterday.
“But there are a few things that you can tweak, and a few things that you can work on. The technical team has been really busy behind the scenes and leaving no stone unturned, so I think you don’t need motivation for a semifinal, and we are ready for the game.”
Ellis also felt that past results would count for nothing in the semifinal but admitted that they would have to be on top of their game after a less-than-convincing performance against Senegal in the quarterfinal, where Banyana required a penalty shoot-out to win.
“I don’t think past results mean a lot because it’s a different tournament and it’s three years down the line (since Banyana last played Nigeria),” she said.
Ellis vows to clip Nigeria's Super Falcons' wings
'Past results will count for nothing in semifinal'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Nigeria has been performing well in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), scoring nine times in four matches thus far, but that’s not a concern for Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ahead of their semifinal clash at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, tonight (6pm).
Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for the match, but that she will leave no stone unturned to make sure Banyana go all the way.
“Nigeria is a familiar team that we’ve played against over the last couple of years. We travelled yesterday [Sunday] and today [Monday], and we will have our final training session [tomorrow], and there’s not much you can do in one day,” Ellis told a press conference yesterday.
“But there are a few things that you can tweak, and a few things that you can work on. The technical team has been really busy behind the scenes and leaving no stone unturned, so I think you don’t need motivation for a semifinal, and we are ready for the game.”
Ellis also felt that past results would count for nothing in the semifinal but admitted that they would have to be on top of their game after a less-than-convincing performance against Senegal in the quarterfinal, where Banyana required a penalty shoot-out to win.
“I don’t think past results mean a lot because it’s a different tournament and it’s three years down the line (since Banyana last played Nigeria),” she said.
“Also, it’s a different coach and some new players, but it’s the same Nigeria, and they have the quality. We have to be on top of our game to make sure we get over the hurdle. They are the only country that has defended back-to-back on numerous occasions, and it would be big for our country [to win].”
Meanwhile, Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado says they are up for the challenge and are motivated to face Nigeria.
“We know we’re going into the semifinal game, it’s going to be a challenge, but we are physically and mentally prepared. We know the responsibility we hold, and we just look forward to a good game and hopefully finishing it within the 90 minutes,” Salgado said.
With Thembi Kgatlana absent, Banyana will rely on the attacking duo of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia to try to bring the high-flying Super Falcons down. Nigeria have scored nine times in four matches, with attacker Rasheedat Ajibade being key – she has been named Player of the Match twice in four games.
SowetanLIVE
Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria
‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win
Dhlamini calls for cool heads as Banyana face 'tall' Senegal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos