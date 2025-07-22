Chiefs not done in the transfer market – Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has said that Amakhosi are not done with transfers and told supporters to “watch this space” as the club is working to bring in more top players.
Chiefs have already confirmed six new arrivals in Ethan Chislett, Thabiso Monyane, Flavio Silva, Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga and Siphesihle Ndlovu ahead of the new season.
“We’re certainly looking to sign even more players. With the window open until September, I think our supporters can watch this space and know that we have more players that we will be signing,” Motaung said at a press conference at Naturena yesterday to talk about their new jersey.
Chiefs returned to SA from their three-week preseason camp in the Netherlands, where three of their DStv Diski Challenge players – Thulani Mabaso, Naledi Hlongwane and Kabelo Nkgwesa – joined them.
The trio showed flashes of promise, with Hlongwane scoring the goal that gave Chiefs their only win of the camp against PEC Zwolle. Motaung suggested these players might remain with the first team in the 2025/26 season.
“We are also excited with our youth players who showed during the preseason that they know the Chiefs culture and how things are done at the club,” Motaung said.
Chiefs are believed to have also signed the Cape Town Spurs duo of Asanele Velebayi and Luke Bartmaat, together with former striker Godswill Ighodaro, whose pictures in Chiefs colours in what looks like a photo shoot at Naturena are already making rounds on social media.
Spurs are refusing to give Velebayi and Baartman their clearances, arguing the pair were still contracted to them even after the club’s relegation to the amateur ranks. The case is believed to be in front of the PSL dispute resolution chamber to determine the outcome.
“I think what’s important is that we are in the business of doing things in a way that’s not going to interfere with other clubs,” Motaung said when quizzed about the Velebayi and Baartman matter.
“We want to follow certain procedures and that relates to any other players that we’re looking at. We’re taking a professional approach to integrating and bringing players into the team. We’ll ensure that we only make announcements when the time is right.”
It’s not clear why Chiefs haven’t yet announced that Ighodaro has joined them.
