Supporting AmaZulu is an act of love – superfan
'I’m not just a fan, I’m part of the atmosphere'
Image: Supplied
Every match day, AmaZulu FC superfan Ndumiso Zondi aka Dlamini or Player Number 12, stands out at stadiums not only for his football regalia, but for the electric atmosphere he brings. During games, the 34-year-old from Durban never sits still but dances and jumps up and down as the entertained crowds look on in awe at his antics.
Videos of him running up and down on the grandstands and then jumping in the air, to which the crowd responds with a chant, have become a common sight on social media.
Zondi told Sowetan that he has always loved football, in particular AmaZulu.
“I love that team for obvious reasons; it’s part of my culture. I also love the way they dress when they are not in their kit; they wear our traditional Zulu attire.
“I started dancing at matches because I saw how it lifted the energy. The crowd responded and the players responded. I realised that my moves could help motivate the team and it became something bigger than me. Now it is our culture as fans,” he said.
“The fans love it. Some even come just to see what I’ll do next. When I start dancing, people stop to watch because I believe I bring something different. It is not just about football, it is also entertainment, energy and love. I give the people a reason to cheer even before the game starts,” he explained.
On match day, he starts preparing from the moment he wakes up.
“I’m already in the zone from the time I wake up. I put on my full kit, people even call me “player number 12”. I dress like I am part of the team. When I get to the stadium, I hype the crowd and encourage the players. I’m not just a fan, I’m part of the atmosphere.”
“In the beginning, they did not support me. They did not understand what I was doing. But with time, as they saw how serious I was and how much joy it brought me, they came around. Now they fully support me.”
Asked if being a superfan has changed his life in any way, Zondi said that though he has not gained any financial rewards, supporting his team is something he does out of love.
“I’ve grown as a person. I’ve made connections; I even attend team trainings sometimes. The players know me because I even go to the change rooms, speak to them and motivate them. That makes me proud.
He said sometimes he has had to sacrifice family to attend a match.
“Plenty of times. I make sure I never miss the home games. I have missed family events and some of my commitments when AmaZulu are playing. No matter what is going on in my life, the team always comes first. That’s how deep the love goes,” he said.
