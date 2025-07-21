Ngcobo promises Chiefs fans fireworks this season

Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo, who looked to be one of the most improved players during Amakhosi's preseason camp in the Netherlands, has promised their supporters “beautiful” football, among other things, in the new season.
Ngcobo, 25, looked rejuvenated in Chiefs' five preseason friendlies in the Netherlands. The Glamour Boys only won one of those friendlies of their European tour, beating PEC Zwolle 1-0. Chiefs lost against Vitesse, Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen and FC Twente. Chiefs returned home on Saturday.
“Our fans should expect what they've been wanting, beautiful football and also goals, team spirit and a very strong team that will fight in the league,” Ngcobo said.
Ngcobo admitted the friendlies they played were exciting as the level in the Netherlands is “higher”, albeit feeling those matches helped them to gauge their strengths and weaknesses. Ngcobo added that they were raring to play in front of their supporters in the Toyota Cup against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The Netherlands is a great country ... we enjoyed our stay there. Football-wise, it was challenging and the level is higher, but I think we handled the challenge,” the Chiefs midfielder said.
“The games that we played were good ... they helped us to see our strengths and weaknesses, so we will be working on our weaknesses while improving on our strengths.
“They also helped us a lot to see where we are. Now we have confidence, looking forward to the Toyota Cup game against Kotoko. We will make sure that we give our best and we can't wait to be in front of our supporters.”
Ngcobo said he feels rejuvenated as an individual as well. “I feel good. I have improved on some aspects. Like I always say, we learn every day, so I think I've learnt a lot from the Netherlands preseason camp,” Ngcobo said.
As they are not involved in the MTN8 after finishing ninth last season, Chiefs will only get their 2025/26 season under way when they take on Stellenbosch in the league on August 10, as per a draft of the league fixtures that was leaked last week.
SowetanLIVE
Ngcobo promises Chiefs fans fireworks this season
'Our fans should expect beautiful football and goals'
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo, who looked to be one of the most improved players during Amakhosi's preseason camp in the Netherlands, has promised their supporters “beautiful” football, among other things, in the new season.
Ngcobo, 25, looked rejuvenated in Chiefs' five preseason friendlies in the Netherlands. The Glamour Boys only won one of those friendlies of their European tour, beating PEC Zwolle 1-0. Chiefs lost against Vitesse, Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen and FC Twente. Chiefs returned home on Saturday.
“Our fans should expect what they've been wanting, beautiful football and also goals, team spirit and a very strong team that will fight in the league,” Ngcobo said.
Ngcobo admitted the friendlies they played were exciting as the level in the Netherlands is “higher”, albeit feeling those matches helped them to gauge their strengths and weaknesses. Ngcobo added that they were raring to play in front of their supporters in the Toyota Cup against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The Netherlands is a great country ... we enjoyed our stay there. Football-wise, it was challenging and the level is higher, but I think we handled the challenge,” the Chiefs midfielder said.
“The games that we played were good ... they helped us to see our strengths and weaknesses, so we will be working on our weaknesses while improving on our strengths.
“They also helped us a lot to see where we are. Now we have confidence, looking forward to the Toyota Cup game against Kotoko. We will make sure that we give our best and we can't wait to be in front of our supporters.”
Ngcobo said he feels rejuvenated as an individual as well. “I feel good. I have improved on some aspects. Like I always say, we learn every day, so I think I've learnt a lot from the Netherlands preseason camp,” Ngcobo said.
As they are not involved in the MTN8 after finishing ninth last season, Chiefs will only get their 2025/26 season under way when they take on Stellenbosch in the league on August 10, as per a draft of the league fixtures that was leaked last week.
SowetanLIVE
Bucs keen to play at home after victory in Spain — Ouaddou
Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria
Kekana plays down Defender of the Season selection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos