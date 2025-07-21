Kekana says bagging what would be his second Defender of the Season award would “mean the world” to him, though he already feels like a winner for just being chosen among nominees. The Bafana defender also acknowledged that fellow nominees Sibisi and Moloisane had good seasons, saying any winner would be on merit.
“Winning it again would mean the world to me. These are achievements we aspire to achieve as we grow up. But being nominated is already a win for me because I am nominated with two great defenders in Thabo and Sibisi ... they also had good seasons with their respective clubs, so whoever wins deserves it at the end of the day,” Kekana stated.
Meanwhile, last Thursday, at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Lanseria, Kekana launched his Golf Day Tournament, billed to take place on October 31. The tournament is a flagship initiative by the Grant Kekana Foundation.
“I didn't start this foundation because I was bored, but I launched it because we are all responsible for the society we live in. Let us build a future where no talent goes unnoticed and no child gets left behind,” Kekana said.
Kekana aims to strengthen relations with business people, through golf, hoping he can raise funds during his Golf Day Tournament and plough it back into society.
Kekana plays down Defender of the Season selection
Downs star says credited team for the nomination
Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Grant Kekana has credited the whole team for his Defender of the Season nomination.
The 32-year-old Kekana, who won this accolade in the 2023/24 season, is in the running again after a stellar 2024/25 campaign, where he propelled Sundowns to their eighth consecutive league title.
He is nominated alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates and Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch. The PSL end-of-year awards will be held virtually on July 29.
“I feel good to be nominated again. I think this just goes to show the consistency in the team. We conceded the least number of goals in the league last season [they leaked just 13 in 28 fixtures], so I think it's just a reflection of what the team has achieved,” Kekana told Sowetan.
“I know I am the one nominated, but it's about the team. I couldn't have done it alone, so I am just there representing the team.”
