Soccer

Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria

SA were stretched for tough 120 minutes by Senegal

By Neville Khoza - 21 July 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Jermaine Seoposenwe outsmarts Ndeye Awa Diakhate of Senegal during their Wafcon match on Saturday.
Jermaine Seoposenwe outsmarts Ndeye Awa Diakhate of Senegal during their Wafcon match on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Having played 120 minutes against Senegal before winning their quarterfinal fixture 4-1 on penalties on Saturday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has raised fatigue concerns.

SA meet Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup (Wafcon) of Nations semifinals on Tuesday (6pm SA times) at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

Banyana struggled to overcome the tough Lionesses of Terenga until the penalties came to the rescue, thanks to the heroics of keeper Andile Dlamini. The epic south versus south fight in Oujda has ended in a goal draw after extra time.

Nigeria thumped Zambia 5-0 in their quarterfinal match on Friday.

The semifinal clash between the two powerhouses will be hugely anticipated after SA beat Nigeria in the group stage of the 2022 Wafcon, also in Morocco. The 2-1 loss was the Super Falcons' first in the group stages in 20 years.

Ellis feels they may not have had enough time to recover for the Tuesday matchup.

“We are not thinking about Nigeria right now, we will think about the next match tomorrow [on Sunday]. Let's celebrate what we have done,” Ellis told the media after the match on Saturday.

We are not thinking about Nigeria right now, we will think about the next match tomorrow [on Sunday].
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

“We won't overthink anything because we want to celebrate what we have done and that's what we do. As a technical team, we are already standing on one side talking about how we are going to plan and how we are going to prepare because 120 minutes with a day less to prepare and a day to travel takes a lot.”

Ellis also praised Banyana's resilience against Senegal and hopes to see the same against Nigeria on Tuesday.

“We have been practising penalties and we knew who our kickers were going to be and that's why we made the changes we made. We always knew that Andile could save one or two; she had done [that] before.

“This was our first penalty shoot-out victory in the Wafcon; we lost it in 2006 and 2018 finals. I don't have enough words to describe this team – the resilience, the courage, the never-say-die attitude and the willingness to fight for each other.

“No matter what they threw at us, we were able to withstand it.”

SowetanLIVE 

‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win

‘The courage and resilience this team has shown, I cannot talk enough about that’
Sport
20 hours ago

Banyana and Boks bring joy, but boxers bring tears

It was a bittersweet sporting weekend for SA. It started on a positive note when Banyana Banyana took a step closer to defending their status ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Dhlamini calls for cool heads as Banyana face 'tall' Senegal

Banyana Banyana's impressive performance in their last Wafcon Group C fixture against Mali may have reignited expectations of them defending their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University