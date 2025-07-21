Having played 120 minutes against Senegal before winning their quarterfinal fixture 4-1 on penalties on Saturday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has raised fatigue concerns.
SA meet Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup (Wafcon) of Nations semifinals on Tuesday (6pm SA times) at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.
Banyana struggled to overcome the tough Lionesses of Terenga until the penalties came to the rescue, thanks to the heroics of keeper Andile Dlamini. The epic south versus south fight in Oujda has ended in a goal draw after extra time.
Nigeria thumped Zambia 5-0 in their quarterfinal match on Friday.
The semifinal clash between the two powerhouses will be hugely anticipated after SA beat Nigeria in the group stage of the 2022 Wafcon, also in Morocco. The 2-1 loss was the Super Falcons' first in the group stages in 20 years.
Ellis feels they may not have had enough time to recover for the Tuesday matchup.
“We are not thinking about Nigeria right now, we will think about the next match tomorrow [on Sunday]. Let's celebrate what we have done,” Ellis told the media after the match on Saturday.
Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria
SA were stretched for tough 120 minutes by Senegal
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Having played 120 minutes against Senegal before winning their quarterfinal fixture 4-1 on penalties on Saturday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has raised fatigue concerns.
SA meet Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup (Wafcon) of Nations semifinals on Tuesday (6pm SA times) at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.
Banyana struggled to overcome the tough Lionesses of Terenga until the penalties came to the rescue, thanks to the heroics of keeper Andile Dlamini. The epic south versus south fight in Oujda has ended in a goal draw after extra time.
Nigeria thumped Zambia 5-0 in their quarterfinal match on Friday.
The semifinal clash between the two powerhouses will be hugely anticipated after SA beat Nigeria in the group stage of the 2022 Wafcon, also in Morocco. The 2-1 loss was the Super Falcons' first in the group stages in 20 years.
Ellis feels they may not have had enough time to recover for the Tuesday matchup.
“We are not thinking about Nigeria right now, we will think about the next match tomorrow [on Sunday]. Let's celebrate what we have done,” Ellis told the media after the match on Saturday.
“We won't overthink anything because we want to celebrate what we have done and that's what we do. As a technical team, we are already standing on one side talking about how we are going to plan and how we are going to prepare because 120 minutes with a day less to prepare and a day to travel takes a lot.”
Ellis also praised Banyana's resilience against Senegal and hopes to see the same against Nigeria on Tuesday.
“We have been practising penalties and we knew who our kickers were going to be and that's why we made the changes we made. We always knew that Andile could save one or two; she had done [that] before.
“This was our first penalty shoot-out victory in the Wafcon; we lost it in 2006 and 2018 finals. I don't have enough words to describe this team – the resilience, the courage, the never-say-die attitude and the willingness to fight for each other.
“No matter what they threw at us, we were able to withstand it.”
SowetanLIVE
‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win
Banyana and Boks bring joy, but boxers bring tears
Dhlamini calls for cool heads as Banyana face 'tall' Senegal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos