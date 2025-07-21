Kaizer Chiefs and their technical sponsor, Kappa, have unveiled new home and away kits, which the club said are “designed to continue the forward momentum for the upcoming season”.
“These stunning new offerings merge football with culture, as both home and away tops represent a bold celebration of the game beyond the pitch. The designs are rooted in African art, creativity and are the heartbeat of the community. The jerseys will be worn with pride by all generations of Kaizer Chiefs supporters for different occasions,” Chiefs said in a statement.
“The home jersey is bright and primarily gold, in keeping with the hue of the Glamour Boys’ traditional colours, adorned with striking black patterns on the sleeves. This classic design also includes a stylish black collar with contemporary designs that reflect the culture of Amakhosi.”
The club added that their away jersey, “promises to be a huge hit, following in the footsteps of its popular predecessors – the green and gold from the 2023/24 season, and the black and gold of last season”.
“It promises to be a great season ahead with the club celebrating our 55th anniversary by winning a major trophy and qualifying for CAF competition, which were some of the goals we had set for ourselves when the year started,” said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung.
“The away jersey always allows us to play around a bit and we are proud of the camouflage-like design that represents the shields and the garments worn by Africans during traditional events. It’s a symbol of fashion, art and creativity that will be worn by hard-core football fans as well as general fashion enthusiasts.”
The new merchandise is available for purchase from Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, and leading stores countrywide from today (Monday).
Chiefs launch new jerseys for upcoming season
Amakhosi, Kappa unveil new home and away kits
