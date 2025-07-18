Soccer

Vreman vows to take City back to Premiership

New coach says the team will play attractive football

18 July 2025 - 15:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Jan Vreman, new Cape Town City coach
Jan Vreman, new Cape Town City coach
Image: Cape Town City

New Cape Town City coach Jan Vreman has promised he will do his best to make sure the club returns to the Betway Premiership.

The Citizens were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) when they lost to Orbit College in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs last month.

The Dutch coach will lead City in the second-tier league in the upcoming season as they look to return to the Premiership as soon as possible.

“Yes, of course, we have a good team. It's been a difficult year, but these are quality players and we will do everything to get this club to where it belongs,” Vreman told the club's media department.

He previously managed second-division side De Graafschap in his native Netherlands. He replaced Diogo Peral, who served as interim coach towards the end of last season.

Vreman also promised to play the kind of football in the MFC that will be loved by many, while also delivering results to help them return to the premiership. “We want to play attractive football. Football that wins us games and earns the respect of fans and everyone that watches us. We want to fill the stands and give people a reason to show up and believe in us.”

The The 59-year-old coach began his coaching career in 2003 as a youth coach at De Graafschap. He became assistant manager from 2006 to 2014, before taking on the interim manager position that same year and then being appointed permanently for two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have already parted ways with eight players, including captain Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thabo Nodada, Darwin Gonzalez, Darren Keet, Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo, Elson Sithole and Kamohelo Mokotjo.

These departures represent a major overhaul for the club as they prepare for their campaign in the second tier. 

SowetanLIVE

Orbit College graduate to Premiership after win over Cape Town City

Orbit College have done it and will play Betway Premiership football after they secured promotion following their 1-0 win over Cape Town City at ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Mkhize signs off Cape Town City with heartfelt gratitude

Departing Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has thanked the club for his spell saying he is grateful for the opportunity he was offered at the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Orbit coach calls for cool heads after playoffs win over Casric

With an advantage in the PSL promotional playoffs after their 1-0 win over Casric Stars at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday, Orbit College ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

No goals in PSL playoffs as City are held at home by Orbit College

City will have to register a first victory when they visit Stars in Mpumalanga on Wednesday in what will be their second match in these playoffs.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University