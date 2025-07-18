The The 59-year-old coach began his coaching career in 2003 as a youth coach at De Graafschap. He became assistant manager from 2006 to 2014, before taking on the interim manager position that same year and then being appointed permanently for two seasons.
SowetanLIVE
Vreman vows to take City back to Premiership
New coach says the team will play attractive football
Image: Cape Town City
New Cape Town City coach Jan Vreman has promised he will do his best to make sure the club returns to the Betway Premiership.
The Citizens were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) when they lost to Orbit College in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs last month.
The Dutch coach will lead City in the second-tier league in the upcoming season as they look to return to the Premiership as soon as possible.
“Yes, of course, we have a good team. It's been a difficult year, but these are quality players and we will do everything to get this club to where it belongs,” Vreman told the club's media department.
He previously managed second-division side De Graafschap in his native Netherlands. He replaced Diogo Peral, who served as interim coach towards the end of last season.
Vreman also promised to play the kind of football in the MFC that will be loved by many, while also delivering results to help them return to the premiership. “We want to play attractive football. Football that wins us games and earns the respect of fans and everyone that watches us. We want to fill the stands and give people a reason to show up and believe in us.”
