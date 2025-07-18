Banyana thumped Mali 4-0 to top the group, also ensuring they remain in Oujda for tomorrow's quarterfinal fixture. Dhlamini also downplayed remaining in Oujda, despite now being familiar with the place and Honneur Stadium after playing all their three Group C fixtures there.
Dhlamini calls for cool heads as Banyana face 'tall' Senegal
Defender cautions there's little advantage for SA ahead of last eight clash
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana's impressive performance in their last Wafcon Group C fixture against Mali may have reignited expectations of them defending their title after two unconvincing displays against Ghana and Tanzania in their two opening fixtures.
Be that as it may, defender Karabo Dhlamini has moved swiftly to lower the expectations.
The 23-year-old fullback – who has played all the minutes for Banyana at this Wafcon in Morocco – has also highlighted that beautiful football counts for nothing at such tournaments. Banyana face Senegal in the competition's quarterfinal at Honneur Stadium in Oujda on Saturday (9pm SA time). "People should continue believing, but as players we take it each game as it comes," Dhlamini said.
"We don't make promises as we don't want to think too far ahead of ourselves. In tournaments like this, sometimes you can play beautiful football and lose, sometimes you can play badly and win... and days are not the same.''
