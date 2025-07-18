Stellenbosch striker Ashley Cupido believes their second appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup will be more difficult in the new season, with teams around the continent aware of them.
Stellies had an impressive run in their debut campaign after reaching the semifinal before losing to Simba SC 1-0 on aggregate.
As they continue with their preseason ahead of the new season and a return to the continental competition, where they will be joined by Kaizer Chiefs as the two SA teams in the Confederation Cup, Cupido said they will have to double their efforts.
“I think last season we set the bar high and probably didn't expect to go to the semifinal,” Cupido told the club media department.
“But I think this season it won't be easy. It will be tougher because teams on the continent know about us now and our quality. So, it will be more difficult. That's why, as players, we have to improve and set goals for ourselves.
“I think we have a good team and a good chemistry among ourselves. So, I think we will do much better than last season.”
The 24-year-old has also outlined his personal goals ahead of the new season, including his ambitions to maintain his place in Bafana squad.
He was part of the senior national team that faced Mozambique and Tanzania in the friendly matches in June and also netted in Bafana's 2-0 win over the Mambas.
“I'm excited for the season ahead, especially to have a target for myself and getting back on the national team is a goal for me,” he said. “We just have to improve certain things here and there, but I feel we are on the right track,” Cupido said.
SowetanLIVE
Confed cup will be tougher this time — Cupido
Striker believes impressive debut campaign put Stellies as targeted contenders
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
