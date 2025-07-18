Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze has expressed his delight following his nomination for the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament and Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season awards.
The awards ceremony takes place on July 29.
Challenging Chipezeze for the Carling Knockout award are teammate Edmore Chirambadare and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners. He is competing with Ronwen Williams (Sundowns) and Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates) for the Goalkeeper of the Season award.
Chipezeze said being nominated alone was an honour, and he thanked his teammates and the club for the role they played this past season.
“Well, it is an honour to be part of the nominations for the best players in the country. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, the club, my chairman [Solly Makhubela] and everyone else who has been involved in this project,” he said.
Chipezeze elated with double award nominations
Zimbabwean keeper played leading role in Magesi's debut season
Image: Dirk Kotze
“Credit must also go to them because it's all about the team. And as much as we also thrive on individual accolades, at the end of the day, the team comes first. Without their help, I would not be where I am today. I'm excited to be part and parcel of the best players in the country.”
Chipezeze also hopes his nominations will inspire his teammates ahead of the new season. “To be part of it is special to me, and looking at the journey and where I've come to be where I am now, all I can say is thank you to everyone who has been involved in the transformation of my career,” he said.
“We are looking forward to good things to happen, I'm excited to be there, and thanks to everyone.”
