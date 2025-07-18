The Bakgakga owner also reflected on his relationship with Khoza. “The team that Irvin managed was Alexander Blackpool. I played there between 1983 and 1984 ... we were campaigning in the Zambuk League, so the relationship started there between me and Dr Khoza,” Mphahlele recalled.
Mafori Group had been Baroka’s sleeve sponsor for the past 10 months, and they’ll now be their main backer after penning a three-year deal. Mphahlele has high hopes that the new sponsorship will drive the team to gain promotion, also insisting his faith in coach Dan “Dance” Malesela.
“I can’t explain how happy I am with Mafori Group coming on board as our main sponsor now. I really hope this new partnership will fuel us to finally gain promotion. We have full confidence in coach Dan and the good thing is that he’s starting the season with the team,” Mphahlele said.
Notable players Baroka have sold to Pirates
Gift Motupa (July 2015)
Thabiso Kutumela (July 2016)
Donald Makondelela (July 2016)
Goodman Mosele (July 2021)
Evidence Makgopa (June 2022)
SowetanLIVE
Baroka boss on his bromance with 'iron duke'
'Good relationship' started in '80s at Khoza-managed club
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has dismissed the notion that he prioritises selling his most sought-after stars to Orlando Pirates, though he admitted to having a “good” relationship with Bucs through their chairman, Irvin Khoza.
Ahead of the new season, Baroka have sold two of their most talented players to Pirates – right-back Tshepo Mashiloane and skilfull winger Kabelo Kgositsile, with the latter set to remain at Bakgakga on loan for the impending season.
“My relationship with Pirates is very good. It started a long, long time ago when I was still playing football. I played for the club that was managed by Dr Khoza in Alexandra,” Mphahlele told Sowetan in Sandton yesterday on the sidelines of the club’s event to announce financial service provider Mafori Group as their new headline sponsor and to parade their new kit.
“However, it’s not true that I give first preference to Pirates or I sell only to them. Remember, I sold two players to Stellenbosch in the past few months [goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and midfielder Khomotjo Lekoloane] and those players were wanted by other clubs, but it’s always about good offers and what’s good for the players.”
SowetanLIVE
