Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have a tricky start in the Betway Premiership new season.
A draft of the new season's fixtures, which Sowetan has seen, was sent to the clubs on Thursday by the PSL.
The league matches will start on August 9 with Pirates welcoming Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm, eager for a perfect start.
Chiefs will visit Stellenbosch United at Athlone Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm in the last fixture of the opening round.
Amakhosi beat Stellies thrice last season across all competitions and will be looking for a perfect start as well.
According to the draft fixture list, Saturday August 9 will see six fixtures with Siwelele FC – who acquired the status of SuperSport United – welcoming Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while newcomers Orbit College will travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium to face AmaZulu.
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their title away to Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium.
Richards Bay, who will be playing at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex this season, will welcome Marumo Gallants.
The following day will see Durban City travel to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy, while Stellenbosch will host Chiefs at Athlone in the last match of the opening round.
Tricky start for Bucs, Chiefs in PSL fixtures
Downs to begin defence of title at Chippa
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have a tricky start in the Betway Premiership new season.
A draft of the new season's fixtures, which Sowetan has seen, was sent to the clubs on Thursday by the PSL.
The league matches will start on August 9 with Pirates welcoming Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm, eager for a perfect start.
Chiefs will visit Stellenbosch United at Athlone Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm in the last fixture of the opening round.
Amakhosi beat Stellies thrice last season across all competitions and will be looking for a perfect start as well.
According to the draft fixture list, Saturday August 9 will see six fixtures with Siwelele FC – who acquired the status of SuperSport United – welcoming Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while newcomers Orbit College will travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium to face AmaZulu.
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their title away to Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium.
Richards Bay, who will be playing at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex this season, will welcome Marumo Gallants.
The following day will see Durban City travel to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy, while Stellenbosch will host Chiefs at Athlone in the last match of the opening round.
The league will end on May 23 with the Nedbank Cup final taking place on May 2.
The MTN8 kicks off the first weekend of August with defending champions Pirates hosting Polokwane City, Stellenbosch facing Galaxy, while Stellies will host AmaZulu and Sundowns will close the week with a match against Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 3.
While the first Soweto derby should be in the new year, both Chiefs and Pirates will face Sundowns away before the end of this year. Amakhosi travel to the Brazilians on August 27, while Bucs face Downs on November 1.
SowetanLIVE
Banyana peaking at the right time as Wafcon knockout stages loom
Monyane relishes move to Chiefs, looks to 'embrace new culture'
Kadodia gives Hunt tough Top 8 mandate
Beganovic unfazed by more big name departures at TS Galaxy
Cardoso hopes Timm, Grobler bring spark
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos