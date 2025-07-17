Chiefs only registered a single victory in five matches, losing three and drawing once.
SowetanLIVE
Monyane relishes move to Chiefs, looks to 'embrace new culture'
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Thabiso Monyane cherishes his move to Amakhosi, describing it as a fresh challenge he is looking forward to.
Monyane joined the Glamour Boys from Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates recently and was part of the team which held their preseason training camp in the Netherlands where he even played for the club.
The 25-year-old full back showed some promising early form for Amakhosi in the Netherlands and said they have made a huge progress during their preseason camp.
“I have been received well by the technical team, the players and the staff, arriving from the other side of Soweto. It has been a breath of fresh air and I am embracing a new culture,” Monyane told the club's official website.
“I feel that there has been a massive progression since we played our first game against Vitesse last Tuesday. Our time in the Netherlands, facing really good opponents, has been a top experience.”
Chiefs only registered a single victory in five matches, losing three and drawing once.
Monyane said he is optimistic that they will have a good season judging how they prepared in the Netherlands but, feels that there is still a lot of work to be done ahead of the new campaign.
“I feel optimistic, we are Kaizer Chiefs, a club with a rich history. We have seen in Holland how big the club is, with so many fans coming out to support us,” he said.
“We don't want to disappoint them. If Kaizer Chiefs do well, the country does well. We want to put a smile on our supporters.”
Reflecting on their 2-1 defeat to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente on Wednesday in their last match, Monyane said they took lessons on how they conceded and he believes it will help them in the new season.
“We conceded twice in critical phases of the game. That was tough, we worked so hard to get back into the game and then we conceded a goal so late.
“However, we learn from this. I always say 'you never lose, you always learn'.”
Chiefs will continue with their preparations for the new season when they face Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko on July 26 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Toyota Cup.
SowetanLIVE
