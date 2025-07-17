Sekhukhune United stalwart Daniel Cardoso, 36, believes two of the club's new recruits in midfielder Miguel and striker Bradley Grobler will add value as they aim to be among the teams that will give perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money.
“Miguel, obviously he didn't play as much last season at [Orlando] Pirates, as he'd have loved to but I think he's a good signing for us as a holding midfielder,'' Cardoso said this week.
“He [Timm] and Siphesihle Mkhize [the club's first-choice holding midfielder] are going to work great together. Everybody knows Bradley is a goal-scorer. Last season he had a few injuries, hopefully this season he will remain injury-free and help us with some goals. He started [training] later than us because of contract issues but he's looking great, sharp and ready to go again.”
Timm joined as a free agent, while Sekhukhune had to pay a transfer fee to SuperSport United for Grobler, before the Tshwane side sold the Premiership status to Siwelele. Cardoso wants to see teams, including Babina Noko, challenge Sundowns, who have won the last eight editions of the championship.
“Sundowns are walking away with the league every season by quite a mile. Hopefully, we have some teams that will challenge them, including ourselves. We have a strong squad and I think we will be up there this season,'' Cardoso said.
Cardoso hopes Timm, Grobler bring spark
'More teams must try to topple Sundowns'
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix
“Everybody knows that Sundowns are a great side and they've been running away with the title. Last season Pirates did challenge them to a certain extent, but fell away. I think there are some other good teams who can do it. We're one of those teams who must try and topple Sundowns.”
Sekhukhune finished fourth for the second year running and Cardoso wants to see them improve on that. “Every season we want to go better than the previous one. Last season we'd have liked to finish second or third, so hopefully this season we can go one or two better and really challenge for the title and other trophies,'' Cardoso said.
