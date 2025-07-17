Beganovic unfazed by more big name departures at TS Galaxy

We can't say they are key players because we don't have key players here, we just try to make a strong team. It's not about one player, we can't have success if we rely on certain players,” Beganovic told Sowetan.
"We are still trying to bring one or two players from Europe but it's not easy because players from there want to find a club in Europe first and if they don't, then we can negotiate to bring him here.
“It's a process but it is what we had in the last three years, we have the same issues but we can't complain because it is our goal every season to produce the best players to put in the market, and we enjoy that.”
Beganovic also explained why they parted ways with striker Zajmovic, saying visa frustrations to his family contributed to it. Zajmovic was instrumental for the Rockets scoring 11 goals in his first season. “His family had a problem with visa and he can't stay alone here because he needs support,” he said.
“We understood that problem and we said if you feel you are not comfortable alone here we can terminate the contract and we all agreed. I wish him all the best because he gave us a good season and scored goals for us, playing a huge role in the last six months at the club.
"I didn't want to have a player in the field who is not happy and you expect him to be 100% while he doesn't have [his] wife and kids here.”
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic says their unique selling strategy bears fruit and he is not concerned after losing three key players.
The Rockets continued with their way of cashing in on their best talent after they sold Kamogelo Sebelebele and Lebone Seema to Orlando Pirates, while they terminated the contract of key striker Dzenan Zajmovic.
Almost every off-season, Galaxy sell their best players to Premiership teams. Last season they lost Fiacre Ntwari, Pogiso Sanoka and Lehlohonolo Mojela, among others. "If you watch the last three years, we always sell some players.
