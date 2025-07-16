'Move to open doors for Nkota'

Mohau Nkota's youth coach Mandla Qhogi says the Saud- Arabia-bound starlett will not only succeed in that country but has potential to move to Europe eventually.
On Sunday, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they'd sold Nkota to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, penning a three-year deal to seal a transfer that'll see him compete against global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez, among many superstars in that lucrative league.
"I am so happy for Mohau. This is a very big opportunity for him to showcase his talent, following in the footsteps of Lyle Foster, who also came through Pirates' development ranks," Qhogi – who discovered Nkota in his hometown of Kimberley, Northern Cape, before nurturing him at Pirates' youth teams – told Sowetan from Swaziland yesterday, where he works as Nsingizini Hotspurs' coach.
"I really believe that Mohau will impress in Saudi because he's a talented boy who loves football. Playing in a league with so many superstars like Ronaldo, Mahrez and Kanté will motivate him to also want to be noticed. He signed a three-year contract and for me, he will go to Europe after those three years in Saudi."
Qhogi, who previously coached Pirates' Under-17s, U-19s and DStv Diski Challenge teams, has reflected on how he discovered Nkota in Kimberley.
"I scouted Mohau through coaching clinics Pirates conducted in partnership with Shield in 2020. I discovered him in Kimberley, but because of age restriction, he couldn't join Pirates at that time. So, I asked one of the coaches I am very close to, Bongani Dolo of Sol Plaatje University, to take him for their SAB League team,'' Qhogi narrated.
"He played for Sol Plaatje University until he was 17 and then he came to Pirates, knowing no one in Joburg. The club enrolled him at Bophelo [Private School] in Mayfair. I coached him at U-17 and U-19 teams, also promoting him to DDC, where we also worked together, before coach [Joseph] Makhanya took over from me. He played for the U-17 team for only six months, that shows how talented and hungry Mohau is."
Nkota had a brilliant debut season (2024/25), scoring 12 goals from 39 appearances for the Sea Robbers.
SowetanLIVE
'Move to open doors for Nkota'
Coach tips rising star for European move
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mohau Nkota's youth coach Mandla Qhogi says the Saud- Arabia-bound starlett will not only succeed in that country but has potential to move to Europe eventually.
On Sunday, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they'd sold Nkota to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, penning a three-year deal to seal a transfer that'll see him compete against global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez, among many superstars in that lucrative league.
"I am so happy for Mohau. This is a very big opportunity for him to showcase his talent, following in the footsteps of Lyle Foster, who also came through Pirates' development ranks," Qhogi – who discovered Nkota in his hometown of Kimberley, Northern Cape, before nurturing him at Pirates' youth teams – told Sowetan from Swaziland yesterday, where he works as Nsingizini Hotspurs' coach.
"I really believe that Mohau will impress in Saudi because he's a talented boy who loves football. Playing in a league with so many superstars like Ronaldo, Mahrez and Kanté will motivate him to also want to be noticed. He signed a three-year contract and for me, he will go to Europe after those three years in Saudi."
Qhogi, who previously coached Pirates' Under-17s, U-19s and DStv Diski Challenge teams, has reflected on how he discovered Nkota in Kimberley.
"I scouted Mohau through coaching clinics Pirates conducted in partnership with Shield in 2020. I discovered him in Kimberley, but because of age restriction, he couldn't join Pirates at that time. So, I asked one of the coaches I am very close to, Bongani Dolo of Sol Plaatje University, to take him for their SAB League team,'' Qhogi narrated.
"He played for Sol Plaatje University until he was 17 and then he came to Pirates, knowing no one in Joburg. The club enrolled him at Bophelo [Private School] in Mayfair. I coached him at U-17 and U-19 teams, also promoting him to DDC, where we also worked together, before coach [Joseph] Makhanya took over from me. He played for the U-17 team for only six months, that shows how talented and hungry Mohau is."
Nkota had a brilliant debut season (2024/25), scoring 12 goals from 39 appearances for the Sea Robbers.
SowetanLIVE
Nkota set to join Ettifaq after Pirates agreed to sell him
Playing for Pirates is a dream come true – Appollis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos